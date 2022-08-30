Warner may change the sex of classic DC hero in theaters

Amid plans for the future of the DC Extended Universe, a traditional hero may have his gender changed in theaters.

After movies like Shazam!, joker and Birds of prey, Plastic Man is also expected to get a solo movie. However, it will be a different version of the character, since the feature will be starring a woman via [THR]. The film will be scripted by Cat Vasko (Black List).

Quality Comics was acquired by DC Comics in the mid-1950s, so Plastic Man was able to share stories with other DC Comics heroes, becoming part of the Justice League and having his own animated series. However, he is a character with a very distinct tone.

He has the power to stretch his limbs at will after acquiring powers in a chemical accident, but at the same time he is never taken seriously by his enemies or his teammates, being an essentially humorous protagonist.

The first attempt to bring Plastic Man to the movies was in mid-2008, when the Wachowski sisters started writing a script for a movie that should have starred Keanu Reeves. The project did not materialize and in 2018 the Warner Bros. wanted to revitalize it, putting Amanda Idoko ahead.

A few years later, it’s Vasko’s turn, a high-profile screenwriter behind Queen of the Air (which will be starring Margot Robbie) and who was recently hired by Disney Plus to write a kind of modern fairy tale starring LaKeith Stanfield and Olivia Cooke.

Ben Affleck Should Remain the DCEU’s Definitive Batman

With a 10-year cinematic plan for DC being developed by WB Discovery, the DCEU will win several projects in the coming years. With that in mind, the studio wants Batman’s constant presence from Ben Affleckafter the actor’s quick retirement from the role.

Now the postponement of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom may be a new indication that Ben Affleck will continue to be the DCEU’s Batman. The film will arrive in December 2023, with Affleck recently filming his cameo over the course of reshoots.

Before that, Affleck’s Batman will be seen again in The Flash. While The Flash and Aquaman 2 were returned to their originally intended release order, Affleck’s presence in both films hints at significant changes behind the scenes.

the Batman of Michael Keaton should appear in Aquaman 2. The hero would be in a scene in the first act to tell Aquaman (Jason Momoa) that there is something wrong with the Earth’s core and probably the Atlanteans are behind it.

He would later appear during the film’s epilogue during Arthur Curry’s speech. However, it is very likely that Keaton’s Batman will be removed from the film, being replaced by Affleck’s version. Fans can expect a lot of surprises in the upcoming DCEU movies.

In short, it’s very likely that Affleck will remain the definitive Batman of the franchise and not the Keaton version as the studio’s former management originally intended. But what about you, what are your thoughts on all this? Leave your opinions in the comments below!

