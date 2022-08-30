Wendell & Wild | Netflix reveals date and official poster

Wendell & Wild, Netflix’s new stop-motion animated movie starring the duo Key & Peelerecently revealed its release date and an official poster.

THE Netflix recently revealed the release date of Wendell & Wild for october 28, for the Halloween festivities. In addition to the release date, the film’s first poster was also revealed, which highlights the protagonist, Kat, reflecting the demon brothers Wendell and Wild in her eyes.

Check out the official poster for Wendell & WIld below:

THE Netflix It also released a small teaser, which you can check out below:

‘Wendell & Wild’ is a stop-motion animated film with a screenplay by Keegan-Michael Key (Predator) and Jordan Peele (Run!). The two, in fact, lend their voices to the protagonists.

The new Netflix animation is directed by Henry Selick from The Strange World of Jack and starring Key & Peele in an adventure that mixes comedy and fantasy with a touch of the supernatural.

The cast also has the talent of: Angela Bassett, James Hong, Lyric Ross, Tamara Smart, Natalie Martinez, Tantoo Cardinal, Gabrielle Dennis, Igal Naor, David Harewood, Maxine Peake, Ramona Young, Sam Zelaya, Seema Virdi, Gary Gatewood and Ving Rames.