What are the chances of a nuclear disaster in Zaporizhzhia? – News

Tensions around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, have dominated international news for the past week. The facility, in southern Ukraine, is currently controlled by the Russian Armed Forces, but is under constant attacks in a region close to the reactors. Kiev and Moscow deny responsibility for the bombings.

The severe dispute between the armies caused the plant to lose all power phases that bring electricity to the Ukrainian grid. In addition to the war risk, officials at the site say they work under the pressure of Russian rifles at all times.

Fearing a new Chernobyl, international leaders demand that the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) go to Zaporizhzhia to verify the real conditions of the nuclear installation.

In an interview with R7the professor of international relations at Facamp (Faculties of Campinas) James Onnig says that he does not believe in an intentional attack to destroy the plant by both Russia and Ukrainian troops.

“Russians know very well the risk they face, Ukraine is Russia’s neighbour,” explains Onnig. “I don’t believe there is any intention to destroy the plant. The proximity of Russia is very great, and fatally everyone would be affected”.

The Facamp professor also points out that the technology implemented in the construction and maintenance of the Zaporizhzhia plant is quite different from that of the Chernobyl facilities, the best-known nuclear disaster in history that occurred in Ukraine itself.

“[Zaporizhzhia] it is more recent, it was built in the mid 1980’s. Chernobyl was a little older, there was a lack of maintenance. This one has been under attention for a long time, meaning the Ukrainian government relies heavily on it.”





Historian and expert on Russia Rodrigo Ianhez stresses that in order to hit the reactors at the Zaporizhzhia plant, repeated intentional attacks that physically destroy the structure that protects the reactors are necessary.

“Are taking place [ataques] in the region of the plant, but, first, an attack of this nature that manages to reach the reactor needs to be aimed at repeatedly hitting the building”, says Ianhez to the R7. “Power plants often put up a big concrete shield to prevent explosions like the ones that occurred at Chernobyl.”

Like Onnig, Ianhez is also skeptical of an intentional attack to destroy the plant, which produces about 20% of Ukraine’s electricity.

“An attack of this nature would inevitably hit both Russia and Ukraine. If Chernobyl, which had a smaller reactor, has already caused damage that is being paid for to this day by Belarus, Russia and Ukraine, […] an accident of this nature will be a tragedy […] for the entire world if it hits the oceans.”











Zaporizhzhia is vital for Ukraine













At the beginning of the war, the government of Volodmyr Zelensky defended the capital, Kiev, at all costs, including the implosion of bridges that connected cities to the place where Ukraine’s executive power is located. After weeks of fighting, the Russians retreated and decided to focus efforts on the east and south.

It is in these areas that Russia advances, albeit slowly, due to the resistance of the Ukrainian army. Although Zelensky is safe in Kiev, other important facilities vital to Ukraine’s functioning are under Russian control.





In addition to Zaporizhzhia, the port city of Mariupol was controlled by Vladimir Putin’s army. The location, used for the export and import of products, however, does not have the same importance as the large nuclear power plant.

“Ukraine is still heavily dependent on nuclear energy for activities [do país], so that if the Russians finally decide to take over this region, cut off the energy, it is clear that the country will have a very serious problem. Which eventually can even lead to the possibility of looking for alternatives, such as reactivating other plants”, explains Ianhez.

“Imagine if Ukraine, which has already been under attack, loses control of the Zaporizhzhia plant. What will happen is that the control of energy and the distribution of energy in Ukraine will be in the hands of the Russians. Remembering that the plant is close to Crimea, so the Russians will have control of the peninsula and energy, creating a package of dominated areas that will greatly affect the life of the Ukrainian government”, concludes Onnig.



