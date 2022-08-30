What Game of Thrones Actors Really Think About House of the Dragon

Praised by audiences and critics, the series The House of the Dragon has everything to repeat – and even surpass – the huge success of Game of Thrones. That’s why many fans wonder: what is the cast of the original series thinking of the spin-off on HBO Max?

The House of the Dragon is the first Game of Thrones spin-off series. The production adapts for HBO Max the events of the book “Fire and Blood”, written by George RR Martin.

The cast of the series includes actors such as Paddy Considine (Viserys Targaryen), Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen), Emma D’Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Steve Toussaint (Corlys Velaryon) and Eve Best (Rhaenys Targaryen) .

We’ve listed below everything the Game of Thrones cast has said about The House of the Dragon; check out.

Emilia Clarke advised the actor of The House of the Dragon

No one has more experience as Targaryen than Emilia Clarke – the Mother of Dragons interpreter on Game of Thrones. So the eternal Daenerys offered great advice to one of the most important actors in The House of the Dragon.

“I talked to Emilia about this some time ago. She was like, ‘You know you’re going to have to spend an hour and a half a day putting on this wig, right?’” revealed Matt Smith, Daemon Targaryen.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is excited for the series

In Game of Thrones, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau gave a show of acting as Jaime Lannister, one of the most complex characters in the series. During the Cannes Film Festival, the actor was asked about expectations for A Casa do Dragão.

“It will be surreal to watch the series! I think it will also be a little strange. The cast is incredible. I hope they have all the success in the world”, commented the actor after watching the first trailer for the new series.

For Kit Harington, Watching House of the Dragon is “Painful”

Currently, Kit Harington joins the cast of the MCU as Dane Whitman, the Black Knight. Before that, the British actor starred in several seasons of Game of Thrones as Jon Snow. In a chat with an American website, Harington said he wanted to watch The House of the Dragon, but admitted that it will be “painful” to return to Westeros.

“It’s heartbreaking to see people with costumes that resemble the ones we’ve worn all these years, and with the same music, style and tone… We’re definitely going to have a level of rawness in this experience,” commented the interpreter of Jon Snow.

Peter Dinklage has his worries

In the early seasons of Game of Thrones, Peter Dinklage won fans around the world as Tyrion Lannister. However, in recent episodes, the role of the character has gotten smaller and smaller. About The House of the Dragon, the actor said he was worried about the style of the new series.

“Many sequels are produced solely for the money, and suffer compared to the original stories. Even so, I’m excited to watch The House of the Dragon, just as a spectator, not knowing what will happen next.”

Maisie Williams wishes the cast all the best

Game of Thrones fans know that the last few seasons of the series have left a bitter taste in viewers’ mouths. That’s why Maisie Williams – the interpreter of the unforgettable Arya Stark – hopes that the cast of the derivative is not blamed for the mistakes of the original production.

“All the worries about our show are thrown at this new cast, which has nothing to do with what happened. I want to support her (friend Olivia Cooke, who plays Alicent Hightower) as an actress, but I’m also curious to watch the show as a regular viewer,” Williams commented.

Gwendoline Christie is optimistic

In Game of Thrones, Gwendoline Christie played the warrior Brienne of Tarth. Currently, the actress gives a show as Lucifer Morningstar in the series Sandman, shown by Netflix. Asked about A Casa do Dragão, the actress said she was excited to watch the spin-off.

“For the public, it will be sensational to watch a series that looks like a continuation of Game of Thrones. After all, the original series was very beloved, and still is,” Christie said.

Richard Madden wants to watch House of the Dragon

As Robb Stark, Richard Madden stars in one of the most emotional moments of Game of Thrones. Shortly after his character’s death, the actor was cast as Ikaris in Eternals in the MCU. Recently, the star gave his opinion on The House of the Dragon.

Asked if he would watch the Game of Thrones spinoff, Madden replied: “Of course! It will be even more relaxing since I’m not in the squad.”

The House of the Dragon airs the episodes weekly on HBO Max.