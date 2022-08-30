What has science done to reduce animal testing?

As far as advances in science are concerned, an ethical issue that still remains is the need for animal testing. Furthermore, the more scientists understand human biology, the clearer the unreliability of animal models becomes, which highlights the importance of finding a way to reduce this practice.

With that in mind, scientists have been looking for alternatives. Trust is placed in technology based on human cells. The idea is that this type of experiment will help eliminate rats and monkeys from laboratories.

This new field with the potential to take animals out of the crosshairs of science can be called microphysiological systems, and includes tumoroids, organoids and organs-on-a-chip. Basically, organoids are grown from stem cells to create 3D tissue, while organs-on-a-chip are plastic blocks equipped with stem cells and a circuit that simulates the mechanics of an organ.

At the Canaltech, we have already reported cases in which scientists used a robot to print “myocardium” that lasts six months, to get a sense of where we can go with these new technologies. Last year, researchers were able to 3D print neurons.

In the view of experts, the need is to systematically reduce animal testing, that is: regulators must receive data that show that non-animal biological systems will provide compatible information.

Scientists focus on reducing animal testing (Image: Louis Reed/Unsplash)

To get an idea, there are 7,000 rare diseases, and only 400 are actively researched, since there are no animal models. So these new systems don’t just replace animals, they fill a void where there are no guinea pigs.

AstraZeneca, for example, is one of the companies focused on using simple organoids, and still working on long-term projects to develop more complex organoids. One of the problems highlighted by experts, however, is that organoids are not ready to represent complex neural networks.

Swiss drugmaker Roche is also investing in new tools to reduce reliance on animal testing. The aim is to create a model of Alzheimer’s disease and all the major cell types involved in the immune regulation of cancer.

Even with initiatives from certain pharmaceutical companies, animals will remain central for some time, as scientists estimate. The point is, work is still being done to mimic organ-level complexity and function. Keep in mind that the most important reason for testing drugs on animals is to make sure they are safe. For now, it will take a lot of data to convince regulators to use human technology. These are slow steps towards reducing animal testing.

Source: Humane Society International, PETA, Folha de S. Paulo