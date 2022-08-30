What is the answer to the question to be hired by Elon Musk?

Are you one of the people who dreams of working within a large multinational company? After all, who knows, maybe you could work at tycoon Elon Musk’s SpaceX, for example. In this case, it is worth trying to answer one of the questions that the entrepreneur asked as a way of selecting new employees.

Answer Elon Musk’s Question to “Get Hired”

To understand Elon Musk’s question and be able to give the best answer, you need to know the context of the story.

Imagine that you are standing on the earth’s surface and decide to walk one mile south, one mile west and one mile south. When you stop, you realize that you are in the same place where you started. Where on Earth are you?

The answer to this test is “North Pole”. Nonetheless, Elon Musk sent another question: “where else could you be?”. Your task is to answer that question.

What is the correct answer to Musk’s question?

There are an infinite number of places near the South Pole where walking a mile south, west and north takes you right back to where you started.

Think of a circle with a perimeter of 1 mile. From any point on this circle, walking one mile west will bring you back to the same point. So any point one mile north of that circle of latitude is the solution to the problem.

But there are more points too: think of a circle of latitude that has a circumference of 0.5 mile. Any point one mile north of this circle is also a solution. In fact, the solutions are any point one mile north of a circle whose circumference is (1/n) miles for all n.

If you answered that you could be hired by Elon Musk, of course the resume would also matter a lot in this case.