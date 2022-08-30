WhatsApp: you will soon be able to say goodbye to profile pictures

The feature is being developed and should be made available in a future WhatsApp beta update for Android, iOS and desktop. Users will be able to create their own avatars.

Although the information is not yet official, but it is based on gathering data from beta versions for testing the application. Therefore, there is also no forecast of when the feature should be released to the public. The update will allow the use of avatars as a kind of “mask” that works like Instagram filters, for example.

What is an avatar?

I’m not talking about a bodily manifestation of an immortal being according to the Hindu religion, in this case, I’m talking about the “religion” of technology. Avatar is an entirely digital “cyberbody”, a graphic figure of varying complexity that lends its “simulated life” to the transport of cybernauts into parallel worlds, as in the Metaverse, for example.

The cybernaut can incorporate one or more of these digital figures to represent him in a 3D environment, he can find other avatars and communicate with them, as well as teleport him from room to room, make him say things and even produce pre-programmed animated sound and gestures. At this level of immersion, the user produces a certain “hesitation” between presence and absence, being and not being, being and not being, that is the question!

The new WhatsApp function promises to shake up the lives of its users

Some users claim that it will be more interesting than the stickers, which were so successful at their launch. WhatsApp’s new feature will allow users to create special avatars for each type of profile. Avatars can be created to customize the profile, such as face shape, clothing and skin color. Sensational!

The avatar can be customized the way the person wants. This way, your account will have an extra touch and full of personality. This means that you will be able to use an image that has exactly the expression according to your characteristics.

When will the news be released?

Soon the platform should comment on the matter or launch. Because many users were excited about the novelty and the dynamism that it can bring to the messaging application.

Jackson Galvani