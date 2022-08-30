Who Bought Bitcoins and Other Cryptos in 2022 Probably Failed

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Since the beginning of this year, the cryptocurrency universe has faced some difficulties. With the global economy permeated by uncertainties and added to internal market factors, this investment option has suffered sharp declines and has been left aside by many people.

Bitcoin and Ether, the two largest cryptocurrencies in the world, have dropped more than 50% this year alone. In addition, the Earth collapsed and saw its market value evaporate. Total market losses amount to nearly $1 trillion.

Crisis in the crypto market

With the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the global economy has been dealing with widespread inflation and rising interest rates, in addition to the problems caused by the War in Ukraine.

At times like this, investments in fixed income become more attractive as they offer a better and safer return. The crypto universe is considered a high-risk option due to its expressive volatility, and in this sense, investors who bet on digital currencies tend to migrate their assets. This is the first point.

The second is related to an internal factor. Terra, one of the largest blockchain networks, had its value reduced to almost zero between May and June of this year, which made the uncertainties regarding this type of market only increase.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin, considered the most popular cryptocurrency in the world, has seen its value halved. At its all-time high, the currency reached a level of US$ 69,000 and today it operates at around US$ 20,000. In August, the asset had the biggest devaluation recorded in the two-month period.

ether

Only behind Bitcoin is Ether, the second best-known digital currency. In recent weeks, the asset has also recorded consecutive drops. Expectations about Ether were that the currency would grow again with the proximity of the event that should shake the structures of the universe.

Ethereum, the blockchain that houses the crypto, will undergo a process that became known as “The merger” (in Portuguese translation), in which a strong appreciation is expected, with the use of more sustainable means.

Apparently, expectations for the event, which should take place in September, have cooled down.

Other cryptocurrencies in the top 20 see market cap declines in excess of double digits. Some of them are: Cardano, Solana, Polkadot, Avalanche and Uniswap.

To know the direction of the market, it is necessary to wait for the long-awaited Ethereum event and observe the new directions of the global economy.

