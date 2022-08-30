Wildlife expert loses part of forearm after alligator attack

A wildlife expert lost part of his left forearm after being attacked by an alligator (American alligator) for the second time in a decade. This time, however, the damage was much more serious.

O Greg Graziani’s forearm was left hanging by a tendono after the brutal attack during a routine interaction that took place at Gator Gardens in Venus (Florida, USA) on Aug. 17.

The alligator crushed the 53-year-old man’s arm, the Tampa Bay Times reported, as shown by the X-ray scan.

The doctors had to untwisting the muscle six times while completing the amputation surgery.

Graziani, who has been passionate about reptiles since he was 7 years old, spent nine o’clock on the operating tableand the doctors, after trying to recover the forearm, ended up performing the amputation a few centimeters below the left elbow, in another procedure, days later. Half of his forearm was preserved.

Greg is rescued at Gator Gardens after the attack Photo: Reproduction / Facebook (Florida Gator Gardens)

Greg’s left forearm after the attack Photo: Playback/Facebook (Florida Gator Gardens)

Doctors tried to recover Greg’s forearm Photo: Playback/Facebook (Florida Gator Gardens)

Greg Grazian after surgery Photo: Playback/Facebook (Florida Gator Gardens)

“Every time we work with any of our animals, we never fail to recognize the gravity of the situation. This is something that Greg and the people who love him have always accepted. We are working with an animal where collaboration and cross-species training is something that is taught, and often goes against some natural instincts. This is true of all of them – from alligators to our terrier. Each animal receives a level of respect and recognition for its power, behavior, natural instincts and training.”wrote the direction of Gator Gardens on their Facebook page. “This incident could easily have been a fatal tragedy. As for the alligator involved, he was not harmed and will remain here with us as a valued member of the zoo.”he added.

Greg after the amputation Photo: Playback/Facebook (Florida Gator Gardens)