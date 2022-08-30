Willian, ex-Corinthians, ends the conversations and agrees with a new club, informs journalist

Striker Willian, ex-Corinthians, is back in European football. After passing, faded, with the colors of Timão, in Brazilian football, the player tried to put an end to the rumors and agreed a one-season contract with the Fulhamfrom England.

According to journalist Bruno Andrade, from UOL, Willian agreed with Fulham until July 2023. The agreement between the parties has already been sealed and the announcement by the Premier League club depends only on details.

Willian recently left Brazil under heavy criticism from Timão fans and mockery from rivals. In England, Fulham will be another club that the player will play for, since his heyday was in Chelseaplus a short stint in Arsenal’s colors.

Willian joins Fulham, present in the Premier League, after rising from the second division. In the mid-table of the PL, his main objective will be to remain in the elite of English football for the European football season.

In his career, Willian is Timão’s sire, but he never managed, in fact, to live a good phase in Brazilian football. His best moment was in England, with the colors of Chelsea, despite a good passage in Ukrainian football.