Xiaomi ends support for MIUI updates for Mi 8 Series, Mi 9, Redmi 7A and more

All smartphones have limited build life and software updates, a common feature considering the number of new devices released annually. This Tuesday (30), Xiaomi added new models to the list of cell phones without support for new MIUI updates, an interface developed by the company itself, The Chinese brand recently ended the update schedule for the following devices: Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite, Mi 8, Mi 8 SE, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Mi 9, Mi 9 SE and, lastly, the Redmi 7A. With the change, all these models listed no longer receive new Android security patches and updates as of last Thursday (25).

These devices have not been updated to MIUI 13 and currently run MIUI 12.5 under different versions of Android, such as Android 10 in the case of the Mi 8, for example. Although the end of updates is a nuisance for users, it is important to note that these models were released between 2018 and 2019, so they had up to 4 years of general fixes. Considering current data, the list of devices that will not receive new firmware versions includes 43 Mi line phones — a nomenclature that was discontinued by Xiaomi — and 38 Redmi phones, totaling 81 phones. Each manufacturer’s update policy varies, so it is important to consult this information before purchasing a new laptop. See the complete list:

(Updated Aug 30, 2022 at 8:32 PM)

