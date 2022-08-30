Xiaomi Redmi 10 5G arrives in Brazil with Dimensity 700 and 5,000 mAh battery – Tudo em Tecnologia

Xiaomi has just launched a new low-cost 5G smartphone in Brazil, the Redmi 10 5G. The device comes to compete with low-cost 5G models like Galaxy M23 and Motorola Moto G62. However, its high price of BRL 2,599 may turn away those interested.

Speaking of specs, the Redmi 10 5G features a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS display that supports 90 Hz refresh rate. Inside, it includes a Dimensity 700 processor combined with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage. In addition, it comes out of the box with the Android 12 system.

For the photos, Xiaomi has added a 50MP main rear camera, a 2MP auxiliary sensor, and a 5MP front camera. In addition, the smartphone houses a generous 5,000 mAh battery that supports up to 18W charging.

Main specifications:

Screen: 6.58-inch Full HD+ with 90 Hz refresh rate support

6.58-inch Full HD+ with 90 Hz refresh rate support P brushcutter: MediaTek Dimension 700

MediaTek Dimension 700 RAM: 4 GB

4 GB Native Storage: 128 GB

128 GB Frontal camera: 5 MP (f/2.4)

5 MP (f/2.4) Rear cameras: 50 MP (main, f/1.8) + 2 MP (macro, f/2.4)

50 MP (main, f/1.8) + 2 MP (macro, f/2.4) Drums: 5,000 mAh with 18W recharge

5,000 mAh with 18W recharge Operational system: android 12

android 12 Others: support for 5G, P2 headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0.

The Redmi 10 5G is available now on the official Xiaomi Brazil store.