Zaporizhzhia plant operates in violation of safety regulations

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, the largest in Europe and which is under Russian control, operates at the risk of violating fire and radiation safety regulations after the attack by Moscow troops on the city of Energodar.

As reported this Monday by the state-owned company Energoaton, through Telegram, since this morning, the installation has been operating without all safety regulations being met.

“During the last day, the Russian army continued firing on Energodar and the area where the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is located,” the Ukrainian company said.

“As a result, ten peaceful residents of Energodar were injured of various considerations, four of which were employees of the nuclear power plant,” Energoaton added.

Two power units at the nuclear plant, which were connected to local grids last week after an interruption in the connection, are constantly producing electricity for Ukraine’s needs, the state-owned company indicated by Telegram.

At the same time, due to the presence of Russian military personnel in the facilities where, according to the company, weapons, equipment and explosives are stored, there are serious risks for the second operation of the Zaporizhzhia plant.

In addition, as a result of the constant bombing, “the station’s infrastructure has been damaged, there are risks of hydrogen and radioactive substances escaping and a high possibility of fire”, Energoaton indicates.

“The station’s Ukrainian employees continue to work heroically, doing everything possible to ensure nuclear and radiological safety, as well as to eliminate the consequences of the damage.”

Also according to Energoaton, Russian troops, “preparing for the arrival of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) mission, have increased pressure on nuclear plant employees to prevent evidence of their crimes from being revealed at the nuclear plant. and its use as a military base”.

Ukraine’s government has asked the international community to take immediate steps to force Russia to release the plant.

Meanwhile, the city of Energodar, where the plant is located, has become the focus of concern, as bombings take place in its vicinity, which Russians and Ukrainians accuse each other.