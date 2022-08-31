10 original movies and series to watch on HBO Max – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

In addition to the heavy productions of companies such as Warners Bros., DC and Cartoon Network, HBO Max has its own original films and series, ideal for those who have already seen a lot of the catalog and are looking for new stories. See a list of some of these titles and have fun!

HBO Max Original Series

1. Love Life

With a second season confirmed, love life is a romantic comedy anthology series. Set in New York, its first season follows the life of Darby Carter, a young woman who is in search of her great love and ventures into several relationships throughout her life. Each episode of the show is dedicated to one of them, showing how these experiences influence their journey.

Creation: Sam Boyd

Year: 2020

Episodes: 10 (1 season)

Cast: Anna Kendrick

Link on HBO Max

2. Hacks

With Jean Smart as one of its protagonists, hacks is a series of sharp humor. Its plot follows in the footsteps of two very different comedians: a young screenwriter boycotted by the market and a legendary star of the Las Vegas stages. As they face the challenge of working together, they discover how much they can learn from each other.

Creation: Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky

Year: 2021

Episodes: 10 (1 season)

Cast: Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder

Link on HBO Max

3. The Flight Attendant

One of the flagships of streaming, The Flight Attendant stars Kaley Cuoco (Penny from The Big Bang Theory). Mixing thriller and comedy, the title revolves around an alcoholic flight attendant, who during a stopover in Bangkok sleeps with a passenger. The next morning, upon waking up, she finds him murdered beside her, not remembering anything that happened.

Development: Steve Yockey

Year: 2020

Episodes: 8 (1 season)

Cast: Kaley Cuoco

Link on HBO Max

4. Raised By Wolves

Sci-fi title produced by Ridley Scott, Raised By Wolves takes place in a post-apocalyptic future where the Earth has been destroyed by a religious war. Far away, on an exoplanet, the androids Mother and Father take care of a group of surviving children, until the arrival of some humans changes the course of their plans.

Creation: Aaron Guzikowski

Year: 2020

Episodes: 10 (1 season)

Cast: Amanda Colin and Travis Fimmel

Link on HBO Max

5. Search Party

It also has satirical thriller among HBO Max original series! With a fifth season on the way, Search Party The protagonists are four young friends, who are involved in an investigation full of twists and turns after the disappearance of an acquaintance.

Creation: Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers and Michael Showalter

Year: 2016

Episodes: 40 (4 seasons)

Cast: Alia Shawkat

Link on HBO Max

Exclusive streaming movies and specials

6. Friends: The Reunion

Recorded 17 years after the original show ended, Friends: The Reunion is a meeting between the six protagonists of friends, made to celebrate its history and legacy. In the Special, in addition to an interview with James Corden, the sextet revisits recording sets, and recalls episodes and backstage stories.

Direction: Ben Winston

Year: 2021

Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer

Link on HBO Max

7. Locked Down

https://youtu.be/27hj0_fJqO8

Comedy and adrenaline abound in Locked Down, a film set in London during the coronavirus pandemic. In the feature film, a couple locked up in quarantine and completely unhappy with their professional lives, plans to steal a diamond of millions, kept in the safe of the Harrods store.

Direction: Doug Liman

Year: 2021

Cast: Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor

Link on HBO Max

8. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion

Special that brings together the cast of the series Fresh prince of Bel Air, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion It’s a celebration of the show’s 30th anniversary. The episode is a great nostalgic conversation between the cast, who have fun, dance and remember remarkable moments from the show.

Direction: Marcus Raboy

Year: 2020

Cast: Will Smith and Alfonso Ribeiro

Link on HBO Max

9. Zack Snyder’s Justice League

movie version Justice League made by Zack Snyder – the title’s original director, who couldn’t complete it -, Justice League by Zack Snyder it is a much darker and longer edition of the original story. In the plot, after the death of Superman, an imminent danger leads Bruce Wayne to gather the superheroes in a mission to protect the Earth.

Direction: Zack Snyder

Year: 2021

Cast: Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot and Henry Cavill

Link on HBO Max

10. Unpregnant

movie from road trip, unpregnant accompanies a 17-year-old girl, daughter of religious parents and very responsible, who discovers she is pregnant. Desperate for her future and the possibility of not going to college, she enlists the help of her ex-best friend to get to a destination in New Mexico.

Direction: Rachel Lee Goldenberg

Year: 2020

Cast: Haley Lu Richardson and Barbie Ferreira

Link on HBO Max

What about you, do you recommend other HBO Max original movies and series? Tell us what your favorite productions are!

The streaming catalog was consulted on 06/07/2021.