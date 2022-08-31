123 Miles is the target of complaints about problems with purchases

A company related to finding cheaper airline tickets for interested parties has suffered a series of complaints from people who use its website for canceling purchases without prior notice. One of the people who complained about this situation with the platform 123 Miles was Maria Carolina Garcia, 37 years old.

Read more: Anatel receives almost 1 million complaints

She informed that she was buying a ticket to Portugal, which would be boarding on September 4, however, until today she has not received the tickets for the trip. Maria Carolina, who is a business administrator, said: “I tried to contact their customer service for 9 hours on the weekend, but the service channels take too long to return calls”.

She bought this ticket to go to a childhood friend’s wedding, but she’s really worried about whether she’ll make it. “I made this purchase of the tickets on sale more than two months ago, it was on 06/12/2022”. According to the administrator, the payment was made by PIX and the company said that after 20 days a form would be sent requesting the data of the person who would go on the trip, and she also says that she did not receive it on time.

From what she noticed, many other people are also facing this kind of situation. Just last weekend, more than 1,000 complaints were opened on Reclame Aqui, which is a site for complaints and complaints from companies that do not comply with the agreement.

“More than 150 days have passed and no contact has been made. I can’t get through to them for customer service. My trip is already coming and I don’t have any information about it, the order status only has the information sent to the email”, reported a consumer on the site.