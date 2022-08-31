2022 Emmy Awards Red Carpet will be streamed exclusively on E! entertainment

Disclosure E!

The 2022 Emmys red carpet has been launched! On Monday, September 12, the 74th Emmy Awards will take place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and, as always, the AND! entertainment will host a two-hour LIVE broadcast so fans can enjoy the grand arrival of their favorite celebrities in the front row starting at 7pm.

The great stars who are protagonists of the selection of series and television content aired between June 1, 2021 and May 31, 2022 will make their triumphant entrance, surprising their fans with their fashion choices. It’s time to place your bets for trends and colors that will take over this new red carpet!

Zendaya (Euphoria), Jodie Comer (Killing Eve: Double Obsession), Laura Linney (Ozark), Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve: Double Obsession), Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show), Jason Bateman (Ozark) , Brian Cox (Succession), Lee Jung-jae (Round 6), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul), Adam Scott (Split up), Jeremy Strong (Succession), Patricia Arquette (Split up), Julia Garner (Ozark), Jung Ho -yeon (Round 6), J. Smith-Cameron (Succession), Sarah Snook (Succession), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant), Elle Fanning (The Great), Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story), Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout), Colin Firth (The Staircase), Andrew Garfield (By Mandate of Heaven) and Michael Keaton (Dopesick) are just a few of the great talents that will make their display of glamor and prestige.

HOW TO WATCH THE EMMY’S 2022 RED CARPET LIVE?

Monday, September 12

from 7pm

Live on E! entertainment

