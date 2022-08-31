3 unmissable series on STARZPLAY to marathon in a weekend

In today’s rush, sometimes there is no time to follow so many stories and narratives available in movies, series, podcasts, books, documentaries and so on. Thinking of those who are looking for great plots that can be enjoyed at once, the STARZPLAY, STARZ’s international streaming platform, has separated three short and unmissable limited series tips to marathon even in a single weekend. Check it out below:

1 – Dublin Murders

This thought-provoking crime thriller series, based on two books by writer Tana Trench, consists of a season of eight episodes that hold your attention until the end. Created by Sarah Phelps (“A Very British Scandal”) and starring Sarah Greene (“Normal People”) and Killian Scott (“Calvary”), the production follows the mysterious case of three children who disappear in a forest in the year 1985. , and only one of them is found. Twenty years pass and the found child becomes a detective in the Dublin Murder Squad, who must investigate a new event very similar to the one he himself experienced.

2 – The Stand

In this must-see, dystopian eight-episode miniseries based on Stephen King’s book of the same name, the Earth has been destroyed by a lethal virus and 99% of the global population has been wiped out. The survivors are divided into two factions, one democratic, the other brutal, who will duel for the future of the human race. The exciting plot is starring a strong cast made up of Whoopi Goldberg, James Marsden, Greg Kinnear, Amber Heard and Alexander Skarsgard.

3 – Dr. death

Based on Wondery’s hit podcast, this eight-episode miniseries tells the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson), a rising star in the Dallas medical community, until everything suddenly changes. Patients who entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries end up maimed or dead. As the victims huddled together, two fellow doctors, Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and Randall Kirby (Christian Slater), as well as District Attorney Michelle Shugart (AnnaSophia Robb), decide to arrest him.