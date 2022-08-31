7 best silly comedy movies on Netflix

Netflix’s silly comedy movies are an excellent option for those who want to have fun and have a good laugh. Committed to exaggeration and a text full of jokes, they have a light plot that helps to unwind and forget about problems.

Among the main streaming titles stands out The Toronto Manstarring Kevin Hart who also participates in Paternity and Family Vacation. In addition to these titles, it is worth checking out Mr’s Vacation bean which brings the brilliant Rowan Atkinson in the role of the protagonist.

And you can’t talk about silly comedy films, without mentioning Brazilian productions, right? In this regard, Netflix is ​​also not bad and delivers a catalog full of feature films such as My mother is a piecewith the unforgettable Paulo Gustavo, The Mother-In-Law Who Gave You, I’m Ryca, the scoundrels, One Lucky Suburbanbetween others.

These are just a few of the top movies in the genre, but the list goes on and on. With that in mind, the Canaltech selected the 7 best bullshit movies for you. Check it out below:

To start the list of Netflix comedy movies, nothing better than this nonsense that premiered in August 2022 and features Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg in the cast. On vacation with the Family is almost two hours long and shows Sonny (Hart), a family man and housewife tired of housework.

When his wife and kids travel, he realizes it’s a chance to take some time for himself and enjoy doing things he loved, like playing golf and going to a strip club. Everything was going well, but his vacation starts to change even when he meets a friend he hasn’t seen for 3 years; is Huck (Wahlberg), an inconsequential man who takes him on the most diverse adventures.

Another classic silly comedy movie that is on Netflix is ​​this 2005 feature. Directed by Judd Apatow, the feature tells the story of Andy Stitzer (Steve Carell), a 40-year-old man who has a good job, his own apartment, but who is still a virgin.

He doesn’t even care much about this fact, but his friends decide to help him have his first sexual relationship. In this way, he meets and falls in love with Trish, a woman of the same age as him, but who imposes a condition for the courtship to succeed: having intercourse only on the 20th date. With that, Andy will have to decide whether to live this romance or move on.

There’s no way to talk about comedy and bullshit, without quoting Adam Sandler, is there? The actor has in his curriculum several films of the genre, and in this feature by Dennis Dugan he plays Lenny, a man who is reunited with four childhood friends to spend the Independence Day holiday.

Together, the friends will live many adventures, but they will have to deal with their children, their wives and the fact that they are no longer as young as they think.

In addition to Sandler, the feature has a strong cast, with names like Kevin James, Rob Schneider, Salma Hayek, David Spade and Chris Rock.

While we’re on the subject of Adam Sandler, how about a bullshit comedy produced by him? It is this 2008 film that brings Anna Faris (mom) as the protagonist Shelley, and still has Emma Stone and Colin Hanks.

In the feature, the blonde plays a beautiful and attractive young woman who lives in Casa das Coelhinhas, the Playboy mansion where other girls and Hugh Hefner live—the creator of the magazine. It turns out that when she turns 27, she has to leave the place because she is too old to live in the house.

Helpless and with nowhere to go, Shelley discovers the chance to live at Zeta Alpha Zeta—a university dormitory—but for that she will have to win over the local girls.

Leaving international productions, and going to Brazilian comedy films on Netflix, the time has come to meet this feature by Halder Gomes.

The plot takes place in the countryside of Ceará, in the 1970s and shows the struggle of Francisgleydisson (Edmilson Filho) against the popularization of television. That’s because the boy opened a movie theater in the city and with the arrival of the television saw his business lose strength.

Praised for accurately portraying Ceará’s accent and expressions, the film was so successful that a sequel, called Cine Holliúdy 2 and the eponymous series, which has two seasons so far.

Released in 2021 by Netflix, this comedy brings together Edmilson Filho, Falcão and Matheus Nachtergaele and follows the story of Bruceuilis, a police officer from Ceará who decides to investigate the disappearance of Celestina, the most famous goat in the state.

For this, he will have the help of Trindade, a São Paulo police officer of little prestige. Together, the two will do a lot of work and end up unmasking one of the most important comics in São Paulo.

Directed by Vitor Brandt, the film delivers just the right amount of silly humor.

Talking about silly national comedy is remembering Leandro Hassum, one of the main actors of the genre. In this feature—which is part of a trilogy—he portrays a poor family man who suddenly wins the lottery and becomes a millionaire.

With a lot of money in his account, he begins to live a life of luxury and ostentation, and in 15 years he manages to lose everything he has conquered. Now, with Tina (his wife) pregnant with their third child, he will need to find a way to reverse the whole situation, and for that he will have the help of Amauri (his neighbor) and Adelso (his best friend).

Directed by Roberto Santucci, the film features Ailton Graça, Kiko Mascarenhas, Danielle Winits and other important actors.