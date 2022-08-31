7 movies and series with vampires to watch in 2022

Movies and series with vampires have been around since the beginning of the film industry. After a while, the format adapted for TV resignified a formula previously presented by book sagas and reached several other fields, such as the world of games for example.

In the present time, none of that has changed – endless productions continue to come out, from films that revisit the genre to series that approach the theme in a different way.

As there is versatility in current themes, our team at Pixel Nerd decided to list 7 productions that you can follow on posters or in any streaming catalog.

1. Cursed Invitation (2022)

Reproduction/Nathalie Emmanuel in damn invitation

Expected to arrive here in Brazil on the day September 12th, damn invitation is a horror movie directed by Jessica M. Thompson and starring Nathalie Emmanuel (game of Thrones) and Thomas Doherty (Gossip Girl Reboot).

In the film, we follow Evie who, after losing her mother, sees a chance to reconnect with a family member she didn’t know. Walter then invites her to a wedding, so that she can meet her new family, but it doesn’t take long for the girl to discover that she has something wrong.

The film managed to raise US$ 7.0 million in one of the worst American weekends for cinema, also being in first position.

2. First Kill (2022)

called First death Here in Brazil, First Kill was one of the series announced on Netflix’s Geeked. And even though it had a moderate reception, Netflix tried to cancel the production in its first season.

Even so, for those who enjoy a work with a vampiric footprint, know that the story created by Felicia D. Henderson is a romance between two teenagers, Juliette and Calliope, the former being a vampire and the latter the daughter of a bloodsucking hunting family.

3. Double Journey (2022)

In a different case, still on Netflix, the comedy Double Journey reached the top of the catalog pretty quickly.

In the feature starring Jamie Foxx and Dave Franco, Bud just wants to provide the best lifestyle for his family and so he’s capable of anything – even hunting some vampires in the San Fernando Valley. The film has special appearances by rapper Snoop Dog and actress Karla Souza de How to get Away with Murderer.

The title was touted as the platform’s first dated good movie after several disappointments, such as 365 days for example.

4. Vampire Academy (2022)

An original series from the Peacock platform, Vampire Academy is another adaptation of the books by the bestselling author Richelle Mead.

The story revolves around two friends, Rose Hathaway and Lissa Dragomir. Rose is the daughter of a long lineage whose duty it is to protect a race of vampires. Lissa is the protege, and one of the heirs of a high class of power. The two socially different ones must prepare to enter real life, but they will face dangers that will put them at risk.

The work had already been revisited in Vampire Academy: Kiss of Shadows, starring Zoey Deutch and Lucy Fry. In the new plot, julie plecwho directed the 8 seasons of The Vampire Diariesdirects alongside Marguerite MacIntyre.

The series premieres on 15th of September on the North American streaming platform Peacock.

5. Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformerstron (2022)

With shares from Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg and the actress and singer, Selena Gomezthe franchise Hotel Transylvania reached its fourth title this year with a great rating.

The animation features the legendary vampire Dracula and his daughter Mavis’ relationship with a human. When the invention of an eternal enemy reverses the characters, the family must band together to find a solution.

The film is available in the catalog of Prime Videofrom Amazon.

6. Interview with the Vampire (2022/2023)

Second item on the list to be a direct adaptation of books, Interview with the Vampire is a work by the legendary Anne Rice, who sadly passed away in December last year.

In this new plot, the famous vampire Lestat will invite a companion to live immortality by his side in a plot of love and intertwining. When detailing information about the series, producer Mark Johnson highlighted the new series as “more than the movie” even though it had a script written by the author herself.

The first feature for the cinema was starring Brad Pitt and Peter Facinelli (Twilight), but in the new cast it is Sam Reid who will make Lestat and Jacob Anderson (game of Thrones) who will play Louis de Pointe.

7. Salem (2022/2023)

To finish the list, Salem’s Lot or Salem is an adaptation of the 1975 novel by acclaimed horror author Stephen King.

The description of the film published via the SlashFilm brings a group of people walking through a foggy area looking for someone or something. The plot will be set in the city of Jerusalem’s Lot, where a horde of vampires begins to kill all residents. If all goes well, this will be the first time the book has been adapted for film.

The film does not yet have a trailer, images or any reliable casting information, but what is known is that it will be directed by Gary Dauberman, responsible for Annabelle 3: Homecoming.

Did you like our recommendations? Do you think we left a movie or series off the list? Comment below and let us know!

Related