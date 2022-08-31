8 Vampire Shows You Must Watch

Bloodsuckers are always among us!
It is useless to deny: the vampires have always been a fever, since the first tales and stories tried to explore their origins, myths and legends. In Bram Stoker The Anne Riceall contributed to the success of bloodsuckers in the culture popeven in eras where the vampire became a figure of the adolescent imagination, as Twilight.
This year, we will have the premiere of Interview with the Vampirenew series of AMC which promises to adapt the Vampire Chronicles by Anne Rice, and the expectations of fans are already high to be able to see a new Lestat and Louis. However, while the series has not yet premiered, we separate it here 8 series about vampires that you need to watch!
Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997-2003)
where to watch: Star+
One of the most revolutionary productions in television history, Buffy the Vampire Slayer was one of the biggest hits of the 90s, bringing with it Sarah Michelle Gellar in the titular role of the teenager who has to hunt creatures of the night and demons. The series had a total of seven seasons and over 140 episodes.
Despite the controversies involving its creator, Joss Whedonthe series still remains very engaging and fun, thanks in large part to the character cores and development given to Buffy Summers, your friends and your family. It is worth remembering that there is also a spin off, angelwhich is focused on one of the few “good” vampires in this universe.
True Blood (2008-2014)
where to watch: HBO Max
Before Twilight became a rage, another production of vampires had already brought these creatures to the center of the culture. pop. Based on the books of Charlaine Harris and developed by HBO, True Blood was a huge ratings phenomenon, with 7 seasons and 80 episodes. Here, we follow the story of Sookie Stackhouse.
She is a young girl from rural Louisiana, in a universe where there are no mysteries about vampires: they are known all over the world and roam freely, although political groups try to contain and kill them. The series becomes a major outbreak from its fourth season, embracing once and for all the camp and featuring various beings such as fairies, maenads, and werewolves.
Being Human (2011-2014)
where to watch: Not available on any service streaming
Based on a popular British series of the same name, the American version of Being Human had 52 episodes spread over four seasons. The plot is very curious, as it follows a very unusual trio of friends who share the same apartment… a vampire (lived by Sam Witwer), a werewolf (Sam Huntington) and a ghost (Meagan Rath).
Mixing drama and comedy, the series sees the three trying to help each other lead “normal” lives – as far as possible – as they contemplate the complexity of the human beings around them. The series was a critical success and knows how to explore dense and difficult themes very well, even working with fantastic characters.
The Originals (2013-2018)
where to watch: HBO Max
You most likely have already come across The Vampire Diariesthe series that was a phenomenon in the last decade and took advantage of the Twilight to explore teenage vampires. However, if this is not your thing and you prefer more adult stories, a good indication is the spin off The Originals.
The plot follows the “original family” of vampires of this universe, with Klaus Mikaelson highlighted. Here, we have a mature plot that explores the family dynamics of these vampires, as well as the constant wars with other supernatural beings such as witches and werewolves – and all of this very well anchored in the culture of New Orleans.
Penny Dreadful (2014-2016)
where to watch: Not available on any service streaming
At first glance, it is necessary to say: Penny Dreadful it’s not a series about vampires… but there are vampires in the plot. The creation of Sam Mendes and John Logan is a total subversion of classic horror novels and serials such as Dracula, Frankenstein, The Doctor and the Beast and The Portrait of Dorian Grayall gathered in the same gray and Victorian universe.
The plot follows Vanessa Ives, a medium who gradually comes across several supernatural threats and needs the help of her allies. Vampires, above all, are important in the first and third seasons – including an appearance by Count Dracula. The series is also known for its cast, with names like Eva Green and Timothy Dalton.
Castlevania (2017-2021)
where to watch: Netflix
if you like anime and games, a right request is castlevaniathe adaptation of Netflix from the popular series games gives Konami. The series not only takes inspiration from the original franchise, it also adds many new layers to its characters and plot, all while telling the story of Trevor Belmontwhich needs to hold its own Count Dracula.
In addition, the story manages to present very captivating characters from the franchise, such as Alucardthe renegade son of Dracula; Sypha Belnades, a powerful sorceress; and Lisa Tepes, Dracula’s own wife. It is worth mentioning that the series has come to an end, but a new production entitled Castlevania: Night has already been announced.
What We Do in the Shadows (2019-Present)
where to watch: Star+
You’ve probably seen, or at least heard about, What We Do in the Shadowsa 2014 film that took Taika Waititi for the spotlight. But did you know that there is a series based on the feature, which is now in its fourth season and which introduces new vampires, while also bringing in cameos from Waititi and co.? Well, now you know!
What We do in the Shadows part of a premise very similar to that of the 2014 film: a group of vampires share a house, while their lives are recorded by cameras 24 hours a day. With the same sense of humor, the series takes advantage of the episodic format to develop the characters and present various mythological creatures within this universe.
Midnight Mass (2021)
where to watch: Netflix
Finally, we have a miniseries for you who like works a little shorter and contained. Midnight Mass was the last release of Mike Flanagan at Netflix, launched last year. The series follows a young boy who, after being released from prison, returns to the old village where he lived, on an isolated island off the coast of the United States.
However, the boy’s arrival coincides with the advent of a new priest, who brings with him miraculous cures. At the risk of delivering some spoilers of the plot, what you need to know is: the series ends up bringing the vampire myth, in a very creative and original way, while talking about grief, death, religion, faith and the afterlife.