Accused of “mega-fraud” in Venezuela compares himself to Lula

Former Minister Rafael Ramírez Named Leader of $4.85bn Scheme; he denies it and says he is persecuted by Maduro

The Venezuelan government denounced a “megafraud” at the oil company PDVSA on Tuesday (30.Aug.2022). Former minister and former president of the state-owned company, Rafael Ramírez, was blamed for the US$ 4.85 billion leak in public coffers. Ramírez was one of the trusted men of former Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez, but he became a rival to Nicolás Maduro,

The complaint came from the Minister of Petroleum, Tareck El Aissami. According to him, PDVSA made several transfers of values ​​(totaling US$ 4.85 billion) as payment for a credit taken with the Atlantic administrator.

The debts were justified as installments of a loan contracted in February 2012, but the oil company would not have received any credit.

Atlantic would have ceded the money to Violet and Vuelca funds, based in Panama and in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, respectively.

Attorney General Tarek William Saab called the scheme “megafraud” and announced the opening of an investigation.

Ramírez has been the subject of investigations into corruption schemes at the state-owned company since 2017. A hundred former directors of the company have already been arrested.

On Tuesday (Aug 30), the former vice president of Finance at PDVSA, Víctor Aular, was one of them. He is named as the person responsible for signing the loan agreement with Atlantic.

Shortly before the scheme became public, Ramírez warned the twitter that the Maduro government was plotting against him.

Hours later, he made a sequence of posts in which he pleaded not guilty. According to Ramirez, “this hysterical attack is the government’s response to my newly announced presidential candidacy. They are terrified of Chávez’s chavismo in the street, as an option, now more than ever we are going to organize and defeat them!”.

The former minister also compared his situation with that of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in Lava Jato. “Madurism tries to do to me what the right did to Lula, the same script, the same arguments, but none of that will stop us! This strategy is called ‘lawfare and is used for political persecution in our region.”, he stated.