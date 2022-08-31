Admins will have more power on WhatsApp: Check out this new feature!

– Reading time: 1 minute –

As one of the most popular social networks in the world, the Meta group messenger is constantly changing. After all, every day its developers come up with ideas and solutions to solve their users’ biggest problems, be they security, privacy or usability. Among them, the most recent come to work with ways to give more power to WhatsApp group admins. Find out more below.

What’s New on the Social Network for WhatsApp Groups

According to information published on WABetaInfo, a portal specialized in covering news from the social network, group administrators will be able to delete messages from other members. Therefore, its powers can go far beyond adding or removing users from these chats. Currently, only the sender of the message is able to delete it, which can cause some conflicts in chats.

After an administrator deletes the message, participants will receive a notice that the content, be it a file or message, has been deleted by moderators. According to experts, this is yet another solution to expand and improve user interaction within the social network. That’s because developers have been working for a long time on ways to add more dynamism to interactions, which has even led to an increase in the limit of members per chat.

When will users be able to use the functionality?

For those who already want to test the novelty, just look for the app trial version, available for both Android and iOS devices. If you decide to wait until the official release, although there is no expectation for its release, it is very likely that it will arrive shortly. In recent months, most updates have reached the general public shortly after being released for testing.

In the end, this is an excellent alternative to controlling the flow of user messages, so it has already made many administrators anxious for its arrival.

