After defeat, fans ask for news at Palmeiras: “You have to play”

The beginning of Palmeiras’ trajectory in the Libertadores semifinal was far from what fans had been imagining. With the loss to Athletico, Verdão’s situation gets a little more complicated, but it can still be reversed in the return game.

However, for Palmeiras to have better luck in the match they will play at home, it is necessary to change a little and, therefore, Verdão fans on the web are asking for a novelty in the Palmeiras team: the boy Endrick. At just 16 years old, the player is a source of hope for Palmeiras.

Abel tried to explain the defeat after the game

After the match, Abel Ferreira tried to explain Palmeiras’ defeat and brought up important data talking about the number of shots and how the most decisive games are resolved on the basis of effectiveness. Check out what the coach said!

“Games in these phases are decided by details. I didn’t see the number of submissions from one team to another, I’m just remembering the opportunities. I don’t think the opponent created more. We knew it would be a difficult game with few opportunities. Modesty aside, we created as many chances as the opponent. I don’t remember any catching them like we had. But football is just that, efficiency. The opponent was more effective, congratulations to them”, he revealed.

Alongside Abel Ferreira at the press conference, Gabriel Menino spoke about the effectiveness at the time of finishing and revealed that he trusts the presence of the crowd to have a different result in next week’s game.

“As the professor said, we could make better use of opportunities. We had more chances than them. There was a lack of calm and whimsy in the last decision. We’ll go home, work harder, and I’m sure we’ll be calmer on the last pass and submission. The crowd is very important. At home he is the 12th player. We have 90 more minutes to get the comeback and with the support of the fans we will do our best for the comeback”, said the player.