After the benefits, Caju wants to offer SaaS for HR

Caju has just raised US$ 25 million in a round that will fund the benefit card startup’s plans to enter the software as a service (SaaS) — diversifying your business for more predictable and stable revenues.

The Series B round was led by K1 Investment Management, an American asset manager focused only on B2B software companies.

All previous investors followed the follow-onincluding Valor Capital, Caravela Capital and FJ Labs.

Caju was founded in 2020 with the idea of ​​improving the corporate benefits experience.

For this, it created a card that concentrates all the benefits in one place (food, meal and culture vouchers, for example) and allows the user to reallocate resources from one benefit to another.

Last year, the volume transacted in Caju was around R$ 1.5 billion — a number that is expected to more than double this year. The company serves more than 12 thousand customers.

Now, Caju intends to use the funds from the round to enter new categories that will expand its scope of action — and your revenue lines.

The startup is developing process automation software aimed at companies’ HR.

In addition to the obvious commercial synergy — since the startup will be able to sell the software to the same customers who already use its benefits service — “it has a data synergy that is also very big and important,” founder Eduardo del Giglio told the Brazil Journal.

Today, companies have to put employee data multiple times in different systems. — and if they have to make a change, they have to make it in each of those systems.

Caju’s idea is to offer a single system that centralizes all HR needs.

On this front, the main benchmark The Brazilian is Rippling, an American startup valued at more than US$ 11 billion in a recent round with Bedrock and Sequoia Capital.

Rippling helps companies’ HR to manage their employees’ payroll, all benefits, and employee time tracking, for example.

But its great differential is precisely a central data system that allows companies to manage employee information in a single place.

In addition to creating this new vertical, the founder said that Caju also wants to continue growing in the benefits market — where the ocean is still blue. (The big ones in the sector — Alelo, VR and Ticket — still have more than 90% of market share).

On this front, Caju should benefit from a recent change in the law. At the beginning of the year, the government published new rules for the sector, with two changes that, according to Eduardo, will directly benefit new entrants.

The first of these was the ban on ‘rebate’ — discounts that some companies in the sector gave on the total value of the contract to win large accounts.

The second is the ban on ‘post-payment’ — when companies in the sector allowed their customers to pay the amount used by their employees in terms that could reach 3 months.

“We couldn’t offer either of these two items, because they made our business unfeasible. This created unequal competition,” said Eduardo. “With the ban, we will be able to compete on equal terms. And then what will matter will only be the quality of the product and the service.”

Pedro Arbex