“Aggressive posture, cursing everyone”; Mattos points out ‘villain’ in Palmeiras’ defeat in Libertadores

The Hurricane football executive, even with the victory, did not fail to criticize after the final whistle at Arena da Baixada

O palm trees entered the field last Tuesday (30), against Athletico-PR, in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores da América semifinals, but went at a disadvantage after losing 1-0, with a goal scored by Alex Santana, still in first time. The team led by Abel Ferreira could not repeat the good performances and needs to reverse the score to advance in the competition within Allianz Parque.

Not even with the expulsion of Hugo Moura in the second half, Verdão managed to react, losing a long unbeaten run outside their domains in the tournament. Anyway, the focus at this point is to turn the page, correct the mistakes and try to change this situationeven because the adverse score was minimal and nothing is decided.

After the final whistle, even with the Hurricane’s victory, Athletico football executive Alexandre Mattos chose a villain when criticizing the refereeing, directing the revolt to referee Roberto Tobar, in addition to the assistants. For the ex-Alviverde, the attitude presented by those who should control the situations was totally opposite, worsening the climate on the field.

“It’s a lack of control I’ve never seen. Experienced, but with a lot of controversy. I don’t know if he was nervous. He came with an aggressive posture, cursing everyone”started Mattos, in the mixed zone, also reported that the Chilean referee uttered bad words to the red-black staff, that is, he did not let this controversy go unnoticed:

“The referee is the powerful one on the scoresheet. He should have avoided friction between the players, but he came out cursing people. We want to make the repudiation because this needs to be recorded. He had to be the person to calm everyone down.”, concluded Mattos, as reported by Globo Esporte. It is worth remembering that the teams will face each other again on September 6, in São Paulo.