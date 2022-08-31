Amarê Fashion – Goiana Fashion Week strengthens small businesses

If you’ve ever watched the classic movie The Devil Wears Prada, you may remember the iconic scene where Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) confronts Andrea (Anne Hathaway), after the assistant mocks the different shades of blue on two belts, which in the character’s opinion they looked the same. It is then that the director of the magazine uses Andrea’s own clothes to explain the influence that fashion has on the assistant’s life, even if she doesn’t realize it. When we think about the history of fashion and haute couture, famous names like Coco Chanel, Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton, among others, immediately come to mind. But have you ever thought about the reasons that led fashion to have a prominent role in the development of society? Putting plot conflicts aside, “The Devil Wears Prada” ponders how fashion has the power to denounce a period and be the reflection of an era.

The word fashion, by the way, comes from the Latin “modus” and means custom, manner or behavior. And although human beings have used clothing since prehistoric times to protect themselves from the cold – with leaves and skins, for example – and over several millennia people have adhered to the same style of clothing, from childhood to death, the Fashion has its origin in the social differentiation between people. It was around the 15th century, when the renaissance exploded in Europe, that fashion began to be associated with lifestyle and personal identity, becoming a tool that, combined with the characteristics of society and the time in question, facilitates expression, even if multiple and contradictory, based on feelings and purchasing power.

Now, even, we are living a historic moment because of the pandemic, when new habits were assumed and external commitments decreased or changed shape. How and what we dress for has also had an impact. However, this period was essential to highlight the need for brands to reinvent themselves, innovate and go in search of new processes and experiences to boost business. This includes fashion from Goiás, the country’s second largest clothing distributor. The state is a true clothing manufacturing and wholesale hub, with more than 23,000 clothing companies, which are also references in fashion design, with strong creative potential.

To improve, Goiás has privileged logistics for being in the heart of Brazil, receiving shopping tourists from several states and neighboring countries, mainly in the capital. And to move the fashion business, bringing even more national and international visibility to regional brands, Amarê Fashion – Goiana Fashion Week, brings fashion shows, exhibitions, business roundtables, art, music, gastronomy and lectures to the capital, including a conversation circle with communicator and entrepreneur Camila Coutinho, who will talk about precisely “The influence of fashion culture in strengthening the market.

With more than three million followers on social networks, the Pernambuco-born woman was the first fashion blogger in Brazil and has already had her website, “Garotas Estúpidas”, elected as one of the most influential in fashion in the world. Talk Fashion with Camila takes place for guests, at the opening of the event, at 8 pm this Wednesday (31), at the Oscar Niemeyer Cultural Center. Amarê Fashion runs until Saturday (3). Held by the Support Service for Micro and Small Enterprises (Sebrae Goiás), the Government of Goiás and the Goiás State Trade Federation System (Fecomércio GO), the fashion week will present 13 brands, which will parade collections on the event’s catwalk. The line-up will also feature three exclusive fashion shows with brands from Mega Moda Park, a wholesale fashion mall in Goiânia.

The first show will be opened by the women’s brand Carmezin, on September 1, at 3:30 pm. On the same day, Dornelas Moda Íntima (5:00 pm), Glamurosa Plus Size (6:30 pm), wholesale mall brands (8:00 pm) and the authorial brand Duuo (9:30 pm) will also present their collections. On September 2, it is the turn of the authorial brand Praxedes to open the catwalk at 2 pm, followed by Ópera Fashion Moda Evangélica (3:30 pm), Sarau (5 pm), Maia (6:30 pm), Mega Moda Park (8 pm) and Corpo Sensual Moda Intimate (21:30). On the last day, September 3, Mega Moda Park will open the fashion shows at 2:00 pm, followed by Amari Lingerie (3:30 pm), Amarelo Mix (5:00 pm), Departamento Jeans (6:30 pm) and Manga Rosa (8:00 pm).

In addition to the fashion shows, the program will also feature free lectures open to the public, with the themes: “The future of digital marketing”, with Victor Peçanha; “Macrotendências Autumn/Winter 2023”, with Senai Cetiqt, with Angélica Coelho and Bernardo Barbosa; “Fashion, Entrepreneurship and Ageism”; “TikTok for fashion”; “Fashion, Brand and Consumer Experience”; “Moda e Metaverso”, with Giuliana Castelo Branco, from Capricórnio; “Cooperar is in fashion”, with Helda Elaine; “Fashion, Future and ESG”, with Renata Abranches; and “Experience at the point of sale for the new fashion consumer”.

To close the event, on September 3, at 9 pm, Amarê Fashion – Goiana Fashion Week will bring a show with Seu Jorge in Goiânia, who will perform at the end of Amarê Fashion – Goiana Fashion Week. Performer of the hits “Amiga da minha mulher”, “Burguesinha” and “Felicidade”, the artist’s energy promises to make the party even more special.