AMD Ryzen 5 7600X is 40% faster than the 5600X, according to Geekbench

Single-thread performance is in line with the numbers released by AMD at yesterday’s event

The “least strong” 7th Gen Ryzen CPU, the Ryzen 5 7600X, announced yesterday by AMD, has already appeared in tests done on Geekbench. The results show that the SKU is up to 40% faster compared to the Ryzen 5 5600X, both 6-core and 12-thread CPUs.

In single-thread, the Ryzen 5 7600X manages between 2092 and 2174 points, and 11337 and 11369 points in the multi-thread test. The maximum score obtained in this leaked benchmark, in single-thread, is practically the same as what AMD released (2175).

The Zen 3-based Ryzen 5 5600X averages 1613 (single-thread) and 8149 (multi-thread) points. The new Zen 4-based Ryzen 5 manages to be up to 35.5% and 39.1% faster, respectively. Regarding the competition, AMD compared the Ryzen 5 7600X with the Intel Core i9-12900k, which scores around 2040 points in single thread.

According to the technical specifications print, the new mid-range CPU from AMD was on a bench with an MSI MEG X670E Ace motherboard, that is, a high-end model, in addition to 32 GB DDR5, without specifying the memory speed. .

Ryzen 5 7600X will be up to 5% better than Core i9-12900K in games

As AMD announced yesterday in the official announcement, the Ryzen 5 7600X has 6 cores and 12 threads, 38 MB cache (32 MB L3 cache), base clock at 4.70 GHz and boost at 5.3 GHz, although the SKU used in this benchmark has reached almost 100 MHz more at maximum frequency.

The Ryzen 5 7600X will be the next SKU that will occupy the position of AMD’s mainstream processor. According to the company, it will be about 5% better than Intel’s current high-end i9-12900K CPU in gaming, but at almost half the cost.

The seventh generation of Ryzen CPUs will bring an interesting novelty, which is the implementation of integrated graphics in SKUs that are not part of the “G” line. Although it’s only two cores operating at maximum clock rates of 2200 MHz, the feature is enough to eliminate the need to use a dedicated graphics card, at least to provide video and perform simple tasks.

The four SKUs revealed yesterday, Ryzen 5 7600X, Ryzen 5 7700X, Ryzen 9 7900X, and Ryzen 9 7950X will be released on September 27, the same day that Intel Innovation will take place.

AMD Ryzen 7000, AM5 motherboards and AMD EXPO: all the news announced

Our presenter Diego Kerber has already taken a close look at the news from AMD last night and brings a complete summary of what he saw



…..

Via: VideoCardz Source: Geekbench