‘Amsterdam’ gets new poster and release date in Brazil

posted on 08/31/2022 10:41



(credit: Publicity material)

The new feature by David O. Russell won a new poster with the trio of protagonists: Margot Robbie, John David Washington and Christian Bale. Amsterdam hits theaters on October 6th. “Let the love, murder and conspiracy begin,” reads the 20th Century Studios Twitter post.

Let the love, murder and conspiracy begin. ???? Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington star # amsterdam. On October 6th exclusive in theaters. pic.twitter.com/SonRD0HCnK — 20th Century Studios Brasil (@20thcenturyBR) August 29, 2022





The film is described as a “fascinating and richly intrinsic tale that brilliantly interweaves historical fact with fiction”. In the story, three close friends become suspects in a murder.

The cast also includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Kevin Hart, Rami Malek, Robert De Niro, Taylor Swift, Zoe Saldana, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon and Mike Myers. The film marks director David O. Russell’s return to film after Joy2015 film starring Jennifer Lawrence, which provided a nomination in the category of best actress at the Oscars.