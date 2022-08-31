Ana de Armas criticizes “Blonde” rating only for adults



Photo: Disclosure / Netflix / Modern Popcorn

Actress Ana de Armas (“Deep Waters”) criticized the age rating received for her film “Blonde”, a biopic of actress Marilyn Monroe. In an interview with French magazine L’Officiel, Armas said she couldn’t understand why the film was given the “NC-17” rating, which is only for over 18s in the US and used primarily for films with a lot of sex.

“I can list several shows or movies that are much more graphic, with much more sexual content than ‘Blonde,'” she said. “But to tell this story it was important to show all those moments in Marilyn’s life that made her end up that way. It needed to be explained. [no elenco] knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I wasn’t the only one.”

“NC-17” was an age rating created in 1990 to prevent the release of “Henry & June” from receiving the “X” rating, which was higher at the time and used for pornographic films. It differs from “R” in that it prohibits minors from seeing the film even if they are accompanied by their parents, and from the hard “X” in that it is more than a montage of explicit scenes. From its inclusion, the “NC-17” became the maximum censorship of theaters associated with the MPAA, the film industry entity responsible for the US rating system, pushing the “X” to adult videos.

“Blonde” is an adaptation of the book of the same name, by Joyce Carol Oates, which mixes reality and fiction to tell the story of the legendary movie star. The film was written and directed by Andrew Dominik (“The Killer of Jesse James for the Cowardly Robert Ford”), who expected that sort of rating.

“It’s a demanding film. If the public doesn’t like it, that’s the public’s problem. The film is not running for any public office”, said the filmmaker, in an interview with the website Screen Daily. “It’s an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe, that’s kind of what you want, right? I want to see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story.”

The director also said that Netflix, which produced and will distribute the film, insisted on hiring editor Jennifer Lame (“Tenet”) “to curb the film’s excesses,” which includes a much-talked-about rape scene from Oates’ book.

In addition to Ana de Armas, the cast includes Adrien Brody (“The French Chronicle”) as writer Arthur Miller and Bobby Cannavale (“The Irishman”) as baseball player Joe DiMaggio, Marilyn’s ex-husbands.

“Blonde” will premiere at the Venice Film Festival, which began this Wednesday (31/8), before hitting Netflix on the 28th of September. Watch the movie trailer below.