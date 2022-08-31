Ana de Armas criticizes the film’s R rating

Ana de Armas considered the decision to give the blonde, your biography of Marilyn Monroe, an NC-17 indicative rating. This is the most stringent rating given by the US Film Association, stating that people under the age of 17 cannot view the film in theaters under any conditions.

“I didn’t understand why this happened. I could list you several series and movies that are much more explicit, and with much more sexual content, than Blonde“, she told L’Officiel, implying that these productions receive the mildest R rating, in which children under 17 are admitted accompanied by adults.

Armas even defended the need to address adult themes and sexuality when chronicling Marilyn’s life. “It was important to show these moments in her life, because they were the ones that led her to the end she had. We needed andexplain. Everyone [no elenco] knew we’d have to go to uncomfortable places, it wasn’t just me“, commented.

The film is based on the book by Joyce Carol Oateswhich mixes reality and fiction to address Monroe’s life, and is directed by Andrew Dominik (The Murder of Jesse James). The cast, in addition to De Armas, has Bobby Cannavale (Ant Man), Adrien Brody (The pianist) and Julianne Nicholson (sea ​​of ​​easttown).

blonde arrive at September 23th The Netflix.



