‘Andor’: How did Cassian die? Rebel intelligence officer sacrificed himself when he was just 26

Those familiar with ‘Andor’ know the character’s fate eventually. Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor was one of the rebel intelligence officers who sacrificed his life on Scarif to ensure the success of the mission he was a part of. The character’s death in ‘Rogue One’, along with a few more rebels banding together to steal the Death Star plans, ensured the rebellion’s victory, albeit at a cost.

Starring a cast that included Felicity Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Donnie Yen, Mads Mikkelsen, Alan Tudyk, Riz Ahmed, Jiang Wen and Forest Whitaker, ‘Rogue One’ was one of the most successful films in the franchise receiving positive reviews from critics. , who praised the film’s acting and dark tone.

RELATED ARTICLES

‘Andor’: Is the upcoming ‘Star Wars’ series starring Diego Luna a prequel?

Who is Cassiano Andor? Diego Luna Character Set to Star in ‘Andor’ as ‘Star Wars’ Universe Grows

The film ends with the death of Andor and Jyn Orso (Jones) after they relay the Death Star schematics to the Rebellion. Andor joins a Rebel mission to steal the plans, but is one of the victims he died with Rogue One when the Death Star sweeps through the Scarif facility where the plans were located. In the final minutes of his life, he and Jyn embrace as the explosion engulfs the base and kills all remaining members, even as a ship escapes with the plans. With the series serving as a prequel to the film, much of the two seasons will see Cassian Andor’s life and times before he connects with Jyn and the Rebel members.

The official synopsis reads: “The Andor series will explore a new perspective on the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series tells the story of the rising rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an age full of danger, deceit and intrigue, where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to transform him into a rebellious hero.

‘Andor’ debuts September 21 on Disney+