Anitta’s hair is a hit among celebrities

Anita's hair gave something to talk about this month. After getting her hair cut while intoxicated at a party, she regretted it and had to undergo a makeover with a professional. The result was a bob cut, well known as the chanel cut, which has literally conquered the heads of several celebrities, such as Julia Dalavia, Kim Kardashian and Selena Gomez.







Anita’s hair Photo: @anitta/Instagram/Reproduction / Them on the Red Carpet

The straight base look has a few variations. You can go from short to medium: short bob (ear or jaw length), french bob (short with bangs), blunt bob (shortly below the chin), long bob (shoulder length) and irregular bob (asymmetrical or peaked).





Celebrities with bob cut (Photos: Instagram/Playback) Photo: Them on the Red Carpet

anita decided to change her look in the middle of a party and asked Gkay to pass the scissors to the indicated length. After recovering from drunkenness, she regretted it and had to adjust her look with a hairdresser. “If you drink, don’t cut your hair. Good thing your hair grows,” she said in a video posted on Instagram.

Hairdresser Higor Giuseppe was responsible for fixing the “damage”. He made a chanel cut, which can also be called a blunt bob.

# stayadica1: Applications that change haircuts are interesting to test. Compare the photos and see how you feel better.

# stayadica2: To avoid regrets, look for a hairdresser who knows the technique you want to apply to your hair. See photos on social media, chat with friends…

# stayadica3: "The lack of volume in the hair can be very difficult when choosing a haircut, especially when it is very short, after all, who doesn't want to have hair like the famous ones? Mega hair is the ideal option to bring volume. customers who want to keep their hair short, but full and looking healthy", suggested Aline Luize, specialist in mega hair.

Julia Dalavia

Julia DalaviaGuta from “Pantanal”, also exhibits a bob cut.

# stayadica4: If you want to invest in a messy, more "messy" effect, you can use salt spray and scrunch your hair with your hands, from the tip up.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian draws attention with platinum strands in a blunt bob.

#ficaadica5: If you invest in chemical processes, reinforce care, including weekly hydration in your routine, in addition to drinking plenty of water, because beauty comes from the inside out. If you notice that you need extra help, look for techniques performed by recognized professionals in the market.

Selena Gomez

This look of Selena Gomez was adopted at the end of March this year. Today, the strands are a little longer, at shoulder length (long bob).

#ficaadica6: It is important to remember that the shorter it is, the shorter the interval for a new maintenance cut. In general, the return to the salon should be between 20 to 50 days.