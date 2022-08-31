Apple has completed satellite connection test and feature may arrive on iPhone 14, says rumor

Rumors released in recent months suggest the implementation of important changes in the next generation of Apple smartphones. According to the information, the manufacturer should introduce improvements to the internal hardware, camera module and, according to leakers, satellite connectivity. According to leaks released by Ming-Chi Kuo, the company has recently completed all stages of testing for use of this technology among the next generation of mobile phones and compatible carriers. This technology will allow messages to be sent even in areas without cell coverage, a function aimed at emergency situations.

According to speculation, the promotional poster released by Apple may indicate the arrival of this novelty related to satellite connectivity that should arrive with the next generation of iPhones. The image revealed by the company shows the apple logo being formed by stars and the inscription “far out” (“distant”, in literal translation) just below. For some informants, this combination of elements suggests two things: launch of the satellite connection or the arrival of a new mode in the rear cameras for astrophotography, that is, capturing photos of the stars from the highest shutter exposure for light input, a feature available in advanced mode.

In addition to the image released, the Cupertino giant also confirmed the launch date of the devices: September 7 at 14:00, Brasília time. The event will be held live and broadcast on different Apple communication vehicles, including the website and YouTube channel.

What are your expectations for the launch of the iPhone 14 Series? Tell us, comment!

