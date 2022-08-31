Apple TV+: Tig Notaro Joins “The Morning Show”

After the arrival of Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie, the cast of the drama series “The Morning Show”of Apple TV+now welcomes the actress Tig Notaroknown for her work on “Star Trek: Discovery”. The information is from deadline.

Notaro will assume the role of the character Amanda Robinson, chief of staff of the corporation commanded by Paul Marks (Hamm). She is expected to have recurring appearances alongside the main stars, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoonin the next season of the drama, which is already being filmed.

The actress, it is worth noting, has previously worked as a co-creator, executive producer and actress on the series. “One Mississippi”, from Amazon Prime Video. She also appears in the comedy series “Transparent” and was even nominated for an Emmy in 2015 for the script of the documentary “Tig Notaro: Boyish Girl Interrupted”.

Charlotte Stoudt is an executive producer and showrunner from the third season of “The Morning Show”which will have Michael Ellenberg (Media Res), Aniston and Kristin Hahn (Echo Films), Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter (Hello Sunshine) as executive producers. Mimi Leder serves as executive producer and director.

Being one of the first productions of the Apple streaming service, “The Morning Show” has already lined up a number of awards, including Emmy nominations with Witherspoon, Crudup and Marcia Gay Harden.

