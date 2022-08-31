Arsenal beat Aston Villa with Brazilians on the rise

Tonight (31) at Emirates Stadium was green and yellow. With goals from Brazilians Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli, for Arsenal, and Douglas Luiz, in another Olympian, for Aston Villa, the Gunners won the game of the fifth round of the English Championship by 2 to 1 and thus followed in the leadership of the table. .

The result takes leaders Arsenal – the only team still 100% in the Premier League – to 15 points in the table, against 13 for second-place Manchester City, which also played its part this Wednesday (31) by beating Nottingham Forest by 6 to 0.

Arsenal’s main reinforcement for the season, the former City player continues his great start to his spell with the Gunners, now with three goals and three assists in just five games.

After much insistence from Arsenal, it was he who opened the scoring at 30min. Gabriel Martinelli finished, goalkeeper Martínez hit it to the middle of the area and the ex-palmeirense only had the job of finishing for the nets.

But the scenario began to change in the second half. Arsenal didn’t take their chances, and Aston Villa began to enjoy the game. At 29min, Douglas Luiz, who had just joined, left everything the same with another Olympic goal. Another? Yes, he had already done three others in the last two months.

However, Arsenal’s reaction was immediate. At 30min, Saka crossed from the right in the measure for Martinelli to complete it with a left-hander, first, and give final numbers to the match.