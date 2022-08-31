Artists reveal concept arts with Nightmare, villain cut from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ~ Marvel Universe 616

It’s already a well-known fact that many years ago director Scott Derrickson and writer C. Robert Cargill originally wanted to include Nightmare as the villain in the Doctor Strange sequel, but reportedly he never made it into any existing scripts. The screenwriter who took over when Sam Raimi replaced Derrickson in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Michael Waldron, heard about these rumors of Nightmare being the original villain, but admitted that when he joined, “it was a Multiverse story”. However, it appears that early concept art and set designs show that it was initially planned for at least one scene showing Nightmare facing the Sorcerer Supreme. And it seems that the villain would also be directly linked to another deleted scene involving Strange’s deceased sister.

Artist Ryan De Silva has released new concept art that showcases Doctor Strange’s villain Nightmare in something called the “Dream Codex”. Depicts Nightmare in medieval armor riding a horse. In other art, it has Nightmare with horns, samurai armor, and wielding a sword, along with what appears to be an early iteration of the Book of Vishanti.

Another artist named Oliver Carroll showed something more interesting, which are the sets for recording sets showing a frozen lake, presumably the same one where Strange’s sister, Donna Strange, drowned. It even shows Doctor Strange facing Nightmare, who is once again on a horse and adorning armor like a dark knight.

scrapped #MultiverseOfMadness concept art and set designs of ‘Wendigo Forest’ and Doctor Strange visiting the lake house where his sister (Donna Strange) died and facing off against Nightmare! pic.twitter.com/hGr1mZLWxY — Doctor Strange Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) August 20, 2022

It looks like this would have been a brief cameo of Nightmare haunting Strange with one of his biggest regrets or he intended to be the sequel’s final villain and not Wanda in a much, much earlier draft. The truth is that this should remain unclear until Derrickson or Cargill speak out. And if they do.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo and Xochitl Gomez as America Chávez .

