Athletico performances: Alex Santana scores and decides against Palmeiras; Hugo Moura is childishly expelled | athletico-pr

the midfielder Alex Santana scored the winning goal and several players stood out, in a great collective and individual performance by Athletico. Hurricane won the palm trees 1-0 on Tuesday night, at Arena da Baixada, and took the lead in the Libertadores semifinal.

Hurricane faces Verdão for the return match on September 6, at Allianz Parque, with the right to draw to advance. The classified takes on Flamengo or Velez Sarsfield in the finalscheduled for October 29, in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

Technical sheet: Athletico 1×0 Palmeiras

Alex Santana: the midfielder was chosen by Felipão to leave David Terans on the bench, as happened in the quarterfinals against Estudiantes. And he realized it with intensity. The player fitted Gabriel Menino and was looking to speed up the Atletico game, in addition to reaching the area to finish. The first was out, in a preview of the next. Alex Santana made the pivot in the area and, when everyone thought he would play for Vitinho, he turned and sent it to the nets. It was his first goal in six games for the Hurricane. Note: 8.5

Vitor Roque: the forward also won the title against Pablo and had impressive superiority against Murilo and Gustavo Gómez, especially in the first half. The 17-year-old used his body well to protect the ball when triggered to generate play. In one of them, in the area, he did great dominance and crossed for Alex Santana to score. Grade: 7.5

Khelven and Abner: the full-backs played very important roles in the match. They had to tag Ron and Dudu, respectively, and also attack. Khellven was more offensive and participated in the goal play. Already Abner was more contained, but practically annulled the shirt 7 alviverde. Note: 8.5

Hugo Moura: the midfielder had the mission to mark Raphael Veiga and he did very well in the first stage. He even made a pass error that almost led to Flaco López’s goal, but then he protected his sector and even almost scored a goal in an individual play. But a childish mistake made the Hurricane take unnecessary pressure. Hugo Moura waited for the foul, the referee didn’t score, and he slapped the ball. As he already had yellow, he took one more and was sent off, with more than 20 minutes to play. Grade: 6.0

1 of 1 Alex Santana celebrates with Vitinho Athletico’s goal against Palmeiras — Photo: Gabriel Machado/AGIF Alex Santana celebrates with Vitinho Athletico’s goal against Palmeiras — Photo: Gabriel Machado/AGIF

bento [GOL] : 7.0

: 7.0 Khelven [LAD] : 8.5

: 8.5 Pedro Henrique [ZAG] : 8.0

: 8.0 Thiago Heleno [ZAG] : 8.0

: 8.0 Abner [LAE] : 8.5

: 8.5 Hugo Moura [VOL] : 6.0

: 6.0 Fernandinho [VOL] : 7.5

: 7.5 (Leo Cittadini [MEC]: 5.0)

Alex Santana [VOL] : 8.5

: 8.5 (Erick [VOL]: 5.0)

Vitinho [ATA] : 7.0

: 7.0 (Cullo [ATA]: 5.5)

canobbio [ATA] : 7.0

: 7.0 (Romulus [ATA]: 5.5)

Vitor Roque [ATA] : 7.5

: 7.5 (Pablo [ATA]: 5.5)