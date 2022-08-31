AUXÍLIO BRASIL App: See how to download and login

The more than 20 million beneficiaries of the Brazil aid You can now check next month’s payment. The transfers are taking place with a minimum amount of R$ 600, the monthly fee will remain that way until December of this year.

With the additional R$ 200 in the installments plus the inclusion of 2.2 million families, the income transfer program will cost another R$ 26 billion to the Union’s coffers. See how to consult the benefit below.

How to receive the program

To benefit from the social program, the citizen must be enrolled in the CadUnique (Cadastro Único) and get your personal data updated in the system. In addition, it is necessary to fit into the following situations:

Poverty – Those who have a monthly per capita family income between R$105.01 and R$210.

Extreme poverty – Those who have a monthly per capita family income of R$ 105.

According to the first approvals of the there are two ways to be automatically accepted into the social program:

He was already a Bolsa Família beneficiary: In cases like this, Auxílio Brasil is paid automatically;

He was enrolled in CadÚnico, but was not benefited by Bolsa Família: In this case, the citizen goes to the waiting list.

Also, it is worth remembering that to receive the Brazil aidit is necessary that the family has at least one of the following members:

Children;

pregnant women;

lactating women;

Teenagers;

Young people between 0 and 21 years old.

How to download and access the Auxílio Brasil app

First, you will need to go to the app store on your cell phone and type Auxílio Brasil in the search bar. When you find the app, make sure it was created by Caixa Econômica Federal. Once installed, just login. See how below:

If you want to use the password for the BOX Has select the option “I want to enter with my password for the CAIXA Tem App”, and enter your CPF and that password.

select the option “I want to enter with my password for the CAIXA Tem App”, and enter your CPF and that password. If you want to use the password for other CAIXA applications, select the option “I want to enter my password for the Auxílio Brasil App” and enter your CPF and the aforementioned password (the same one registered in the Bolsa Família, FGTS, Caixa Trabalhador apps).

However, if you do not have a password for any CAIXA application, select the option “I want to enter my password for the Auxílio Brasil App or I want to register”. At this point, select the “Register” option and follow the steps requested on the screen to register.

See how to enter a password below:

After selecting the option “Register”, enter your CPF and click Next; Fill in your full name and click on “Next”; Enter your date of birth and click on “Next”; Fill in your email and click on “Next”; Enter the password you wish to register and check the option “I am not a robot”; The password must be numeric, have at least 6 digits, cannot be the same as the CPF, cannot be repeated in sequence with more than 2 digits and cannot be a date of birth; Access your email and follow the instructions to complete the registration.

In case of doubt, call the Caixa service center on 0800 726 0207 and select option 3.