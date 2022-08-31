“Avatar” will be re-released in theaters in September; see new trailer

The film “Avatar” (2009) returns to theaters on September 22, in 4K version. The film, directed by James Cameron and winner of the Oscar, is the biggest box office success of all time.

the long won new trailer and poster in celebration of the relaunch. The production stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver.

The story takes place on the alien world of pandora, where the Na’vi beings live. Because it is an environment with a toxic atmosphere for humans, hybrid beings called Avatars are created, beings controlled by the human mind. In the course of the plot, they must fight for Pandora’s survival.

The film has already been nominated for Oscar in at least nine categories, such as Best Film and Best Director. The film took the statuettes of Best Photography, Production Design and Visual Effects.

The novelty prepares fans for the launch of “Avatar 2: The Water Way”. The sequel will also be directed by James Cameron and is slated for a December 15th release date.

