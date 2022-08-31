Band did not know how to take advantage of the audience and success of its debate – Prisma









One detail, in particular, caught the attention of those who followed the Band’s debate last Sunday: in all the intervals, which were not that many during its performance, there was no call from the house, from its programming.

Why not?!

In the same way that each and every TV should be criticized, the moment it only uses its own “loudspeaker” to announce its news or attractions, this lack of care in such a unique and special occasion also causes deep strangeness.

When did the Band reach such a high ratings as the one recorded on Sunday night? When was the last time you took the lead?

Strangely, in their long and underappreciated breaks, there was not a single call to their products. From journalism, sport or entertainment. A feather.

When will there be another such good occasion for it?

That’s why you can see, at Band, the lack of someone with the proper competence and knowledge, to handle everything, with regard to your television, with due attention and affection.



Unique opportunity

Everything leads us to believe that the SBT, which is the next and only one in line, will not have all the candidates in its debate.

Especially Lula and Jair Bolsonaro, the two best placed in the polls. The Band one, apparently, was the first and will be the only one in this first round.













Movie theater

Juliana Boller, one of the next novelties of “Reis”, is part of the cast of “A Cerca”, a thriller film directed by Rogério Gomes, aka Papinha, which will hit theaters very soon. It’s already in post-production. Helga is the name of Juliana’s character and will appear in flashback scenes.

Also in the cast, Leona Cavalli, Marcello Novaes, José Loreto, Leandro Lima, Jorge Pontual, Alex Rech, Jonas Bloch, Betty Gofman, among others.



commercial strength

Set for the 13th, the premiere of the 14th edition of “A Fazenda” on Record will also be very strong in its commercial part. This is in the case of quota holders and merchandising actions.

There are already several brands that are joining Banco Original, Betano, Netflix and Aurora.



betting

Increasing investment in the digital world, ESPN launched its own channel on Twitch, highlighting the program “Puxeta”, formed by four journalists from the house.

Other bets will be placed on this live streaming platform focused on games.













Changes

As of September 11, Carolina Ferraz will have Sérgio Aguiar with her in the presentation of “Spectacular Sunday”.

At the same time, Eduardo Ribeiro will form a duo with Mariana Godoy on “Fala Brasil”, every morning, on Record.



circulating

After ending a 51-year contract with Globo, Nivea Maria now works for a certain work, in video, and is also dedicated to theater. And little seen in competitive programs, she is also starting to change this picture.

At the beginning of the week, for example, she recorded as a guest of “Pizza do Faustão”, at Band, alongside Sidney Magal and Isaquias Queiroz.



Oscars 2023

The Brazilian Academy of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts announced yesterday morning the list of the six feature films shortlisted to compete for a spot in the Best International Film category at the “Oscar 2023”.

In the dispute, “A Mãe”, by Cristiano Burlan; “Pedro’s Journey”, by Laís Bodanzky; “Carvão”, by Carolina Markowicz; “Mars One”, by Gabriel Martins; “Pacificado”, by Paxton Winters, and “Paloma”, by Marcelo Gomes.



Prediction

Starring Rodrigo Faro, “O Sequestro”, about the story of Silvio Santos, has already been filmed and is scheduled to be released in December, the birthday month of the owner of SBT.

Everything depends on the premieres in the period.













Emmy’s Party

HBO and HBO Max productions received no less than 140 nominations with 24 productions for the 74th Emmy Awards, the most for a single network or platform.

The party will be broadcast live on September 12 on TNT, starting at 8:30 pm.



By the way

TNT will also air the first episode of the six nominated series, leading nominations, between September 6th and 11th at midnight. On that list is “Euphoria”.

Series that has the possibility of reaching the two-time title of “Best Actress in a Drama Series” for Zendaya.



Will that will

The direction of the Band understood that there is no longer any way to hold the premiere of “Nóis na Firma”.

In this way, its exhibition for this coming Saturday, right after the political propaganda of the night, can now be confirmed.



thriller series

Betty Faria is in Portugal to start participating in the recordings of “Codex 632”, an RTP series in partnership with Globoplay.

A difficult character, with Alzheimer’s and whose husband is murdered.













together

Fernanda Lima and Rodrigo Hilbert command this Wednesday, at 9:45 pm, another unprecedented episode of “Bem Juntinhos”, on GNT.

To discuss the romanticization of motherhood, relationship for two and, of course, sex, they welcome Nanda Costa, journalist Bela Reis and psychologist and writer Alexandre Coimbra.



Hit – Rebate

• ESPN, due to high demand, continues to strengthen its team. There were several hirings in the last few days, for different sectors.

• In the sports field, Márcio Spimpolo, ex-Jovem Pan, is a new signing for Transamérica FM.

• In fact, there will be 12 Transamerica representatives covering the World Cup in Qatar…

• …The complete list will be defined in the next few days.

• “Being an artist – Guide to a solid career in the world of acting”, book by Marcus Montenegro in partnership with Arnaldo Bloch, will have an audiobook version, by UBook. Launch on the 6th.

• More than 50 cities in the country will host the show “What doesn’t fit in 15 seconds”, by influencers Luccas Abreu and Clara Garcia…

• … The premiere at Teatro Morumbi Shopping, in São Paulo, will be on September 7th…

• … The production is by Chango Digital, directed by Gabriela Caraffa.

• Didi Wagner will also be part of Globo’s broadcasting team covering Rock in Rio.