Best moments of the Friend of the Neighborhood

In 2022, Marvel celebrates the 60th anniversary of one of the most beloved characters by the public: Spider-Man. From August through the end of the year, fans will enjoy commemorative actions to celebrate the neighborhood friend’s legacy and impact on pop culture over these six decades.

Created by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby and Steve Diktoem in 1962, the character quickly conquered thousands of fans, due to his representation and proximity to young readers. In the story, after being bitten by a radioactive spider, Peter Parker gains superpowers and has to face great villains who are threats to society while facing his own battles, such as surviving high school.

Check out, below, the best moments of Miranha from this long trajectory:

First apparition

Spider-Man’s first official appearance took place in 1962 in Marvel Comics’ ‘Amazing Fantasy #15’, during the Silver Age of Comics, a period of artistic breakthroughs and commercial success. In 2019, the comic became the most expensive in history, being auctioned at a price of US$ 3.6 million. The publication is the first of hundreds starring Spider-Man.

the biggest fan

One of the most exciting stories in the comics takes place in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man #248’, called “The Boy Who Collected Spider-Man”. In the story, a boy named Tim Harrison is terminally ill with leukemia, and is considered by the newspaper to be Spider-Man’s biggest fan. One day, Peter goes to Tim’s room and tells the boy his story, revealing his secret identity to the little boy.

Married to Mary Jane

Still in the comic books, while fans were super excited about the union of Peter and Mary Jane, the editors of Marvel Comics were super annoyed, as they believed that the married status did not speak to the young audience. The characters’ marriage came about after Parker learned that MJ had discovered her secret identity and was published thanks to Stan Lee, who pushed the idea.

Death of Uncle Ben

On the big screen, the character appears for the first time in “Spider-Man” (2002). In the very first film, the audience was moved by the death of Uncle Ben. Despite being a very sad moment in the life of Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire), this fact made our beloved Spider-Man start to get into action. As much as Parker initially seeks revenge, he soon understands that he can use his powers to fight evil. After all, as Uncle Ben said, “with great power comes great responsibility”.

The train

Still in “Spider-Man” (2002), the fight against Doctor Octopus is considered by many to be one of the best among all villains. In the film, Peter has to face the villain on a moving train and, to save the lives of the people who were on it, he stopped the vehicle with his force, showing the audience the great power he possesses.

Peter Parker’s famous dance

A milestone in pop/geek culture happens when Peter merges with the Alien Symbiote in “Spider-Man 3” (2007) and undergoes a transition in his personality. He goes from a shy boy to a totally outgoing one, delivering one of the most iconic scenes in the movies when he dances in the middle of the street and flirts with some women.

the boy on the bridge

After the release of the neighborhood friend film franchise, in 2012 a new saga was launched with “The Amazing Spider-Man”, with the character now being played by Andrew Garfield. In the film, after the Lizard attack, Peter needs to rescue some citizens who are at risk and, among them, is a child who was trapped inside the car on a bridge. The scene is one of the most emotional in the movies, as Parker reveals his identity to the little boy and hands over his Spider-Man mask for the little one to wear, showing that he is much more than a simple superhero.

the cranes

Still in “The Amazing Spider-Man” (2012), while trying to get to Oscorp to stop the Lizard’s plans, Peter is shot in the leg, making his journey difficult. However, a worker – and, coincidentally, the father of the boy he had rescued from the bridge – summons all of his co-workers to help the hero, resulting in an emotional scene that shows the love of the residents of New York for the Spider.

First time in the MCU

The neighborhood friend’s first appearance in the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) takes place in “Captain America: Civil War” (2016), when the boy is recruited by Tony Stark to fight by his side against Steve Rogers. The scene where Peter appears in the costume given by Stark and stealing Rogers’ shield has become a favorite with many fans. In the MCU, the hero is played by Tom Holland.

saving the vulture

In “Spider-Man: Homecoming” (2017), after a battle with a plane crash, Peter and the Vulture are completely exhausted, but they keep fighting until the end. The moment has a perfect example of the essence of Spider-Man: realizing that his opponent can die, the hero saves him.

Mysterio’s Illusion

Another amazing scene takes place in “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019), when Mysterio creates illusions to distract Peter while attacking him. The villain uses the hero’s nightmares against him to torture him, but Parker doesn’t stop fighting, and in the end, when the public believes the fight is over, we discover that it was yet another illusion of Mysterio. This time, Peter uses his Spider-Sense and manages to defeat the opponent.

identity revealed

Both in the comics and in the movies, Peter ends up having his identity revealed. In a shocking scene at the end of “Spider-Man: Far From Home” (2019), with straight to a breathtaking plot twist, Mysterio produces a fake recording saying that Spider-Man is the real responsible for the attacks in London , thus revealing the hero’s true identity on national television.

The Arrival of the Spiders

There’s no way to finish this list without this great moment. After a few years of speculation and a lot of expectation, the public was finally able to see the meeting of the three Spider-Men fighting together in “Spider-Man: No Return Home” (2021), causing a lot of emotion, with the right to screams and tears from the fans. .

saving MJ

Last but not least… In “The Amazing Spider-Man 2 – The Electro Menace” (2014), the audience followed Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) losing the great love of his life, after failing to save the life of Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone), causing him to carry that guilt with him forever. But in “Spider-Man: No Return Home” (2021) he achieved his redemption by saving MJ (Zendaya) from a mortal fall, being able – finally – to be at peace and, of course, moving the entire audience.

from the editorial office A Toupeira