“Big Sky 3” gets official trailer with Jensen Ackles

“Big Sky” is a drama series that reaches its third year. A new trailer reveals which dramas are to come in the new episodes, which debut soon on the channel ABC. The previous seasons of the plot are present in the Star+.

In addition, the new year has the special participation of the actor Jensen Acklesalso known for major roles in “Supernatural” and “The Boys”. The new episodes of “Big Sky” will begin to be passed from the 21st of September and in streaming on Hulu.

More on the “Big Sky” series

Thriller is a crime drama created by David E. Kelley, which premiered in 2020 and has been a big hit with viewers. The cast of the series has some artists such as: Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury and Brian Geraghty. Check out the official synopsis:

After two sisters are kidnapped by a truck driver on a deserted road, private detective Cassie Dewell teams up with ex-cop Jenny Hoyt to investigate the case. When they discover that these aren’t the only girls who have gone missing in the region, the race against the clock begins to capture the killer before yet another woman is taken.

