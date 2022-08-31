Bitcoin miners turn machines back on; what does that mean?

Bitcoin (BTC) mining difficulty is expected to grow by about 9% this Wednesday (31) as miners in North America begin ramping up production ahead of the coldest months of the year in the Northern Hemisphere.

The move will lead to one of the biggest increases in difficulty since August 2021, when miners once again bolstered their activity after the industry was banned in China, which at the time accounted for 44% of mining activity.

Bitcoin difficulty automatically adjusts to keep the time it takes to mine a block of Bitcoin to approximately 10 minutes. The difficulty changes depending on the amount of computing power on the network.

The bigger the hashrate, a measure of computational power, the greater the difficulty. Likewise, as the hashrate drops, so does the difficulty level. This year, the biggest increase in network difficulty was reached in January (9.32%).

Read too

This time, the metric will grow by around 9% to reach around 31 trillion, according to estimates from the Bitrawr index, Coinwarz and Luxor’s Hashrate Index. The level is close to the metric’s all-time high of 31.25 trillion reached on May 5, according to data from mining pool BTC.com.

Analysts who spoke to CoinDesk agreed that the increase in hashrate and difficulty are a result of more and more new machines coming into operation, as well as the impact of smaller heat waves.

“The boom of hashrate of post-summer grid is a result of more efficient hardware being delivered, temperatures dropping across the United States and older generation machines being delivered to low-cost regions,” said Ethan Vera, chief operating officer at mining services company Luxor Technologies.

seasonality

O hashrate The Bitcoin network crashed in mid-July as miners in North America turned off their machines during heat waves that swept across the continent.

In addition to requiring a lot of energy to run their calculations, mining rigs produce a lot of heat during their operations, which means companies need even more energy to cool them down.

But during those same hours, the demand for energy across the grid also increases, as people and businesses turn on their air conditioners. In some energy markets, miners can sell energy back to the grid, making more money by shutting down their machines than they would with cryptocurrencies.

Read more:

• Green cryptocurrencies: how the crypto market is going from bad guy to good guy for the environment

Some industry experts, including Luxor’s Vera, say we could be seeing the start of a new seasonal trend in Bitcoin mining. Before the industry ban in China in May 2021, the hashrate would increase during the rainy season in Sichuan, from May to October, when the country’s miners would take advantage of low-cost electricity.

As many miners have moved to the state of Texas (US) – where temperatures get hot in the summer – increasing energy consumption in the state to around 1.5 gigawatts (GW), the opposite trend could emerge.

“Network difficulty drops in the summer months, with sharp increases occurring in the fall and winter months as miners become active again,” Galaxy Digital wrote in its mid-year mining report released this week. last.

new machines

In addition to the influence of temperatures, a new technology has been deployed to all facilities in the last month.

“Many machines were turned on in the last month, increasing the hashrate Bitcoin’s seven-day average from 210 EH/s to 226 EH/s (an increase of 7.6%). This increase comes from miners plugging in new models such as the Antminer S19 XP, whose batches started arriving from July,” said Colin Harper, head of research and content at Luxor Technologies.

Older generation machines that were switched on in other countries, however, also increased the hashrate.

“When the price of Bitcoin dropped [no segundo trimestre] this year, many miners in North America and Northern Europe have unplugged their mid-gen machines. They then started the process of shipping to low-cost regions like Venezuela, and these machines are starting to be connected,” Vera said.

As more high-end machines are up and running, the trend is likely to continue, said Kevin Zhang, senior vice president of mining strategy at Foundry.

How far will cryptocurrencies go? What’s the best way to buy them? We have prepared a free class with step by step. Click here to watch and receive InfoMoney’s cryptocurrency newsletter

Related