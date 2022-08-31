Blonde: Ana De Armas defends film about Marilyn Monroe for adults only

“It’s important to show all these moments in Marilyn’s life”

blonde will bring the actress Ana De Armas as Marilyn Monroe in a production that promises to shock its viewers. However, the actress defends the way the film will portray the life of Marilyn. She even said that if it were not so, it would not be possible to show the viewer the real life that the actress had. By the way, below we can see what she had to say on the subject:

“I didn’t understand why this happened. I can tell you a number of shows or movies that are much more explicit with much more sexual content than Blonde. But to tell this story it’s important to show all those moments in Marilyn’s life that made her end the way she did. It needed to be explained. Everyone [no elenco] knew we had to go to uncomfortable places. I was not the only one.”

Previously, the director Andrew was also quick to defend the film and its rare rating:

“It’s a demanding film. If the public doesn’t like it, that’s the public’s ***** problem. You are not running for public office. It’s an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe, that’s kind of what you want, right? I want to see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story.”

Blonde arrives on Netflix on September 28.

controversial production

blonde will portray a little of the life of Marilyn Monroe, however, the production will arrive with an age rating indicated for adults, mainly for portraying very heavy sex scenes, sexual abuse, harassment and illicit drug use.

Cast

blonde will have great names, so let’s go to them, in addition to Ana de Armas, we will have Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Sara Paxton, Julianne Nicholson, Rebecca Wisocky and Toby Huss.

However, the film, not exactly a biography, will arrive as an adaptation of the book written by Joyce Carol Oates

“In one of her most groundbreaking books, Joyce Carol Oates reimagines the personal, professional and poetic life of Norma Jeane Baker – the child, teenager and celebrity the world would come to know as Marilyn Monroe. With an intense and conflicting narrative, the work is a powerful portrait of a Hollywood myth and the reality behind an extraordinary woman. In the first volume of Blonde, the youth – punctuated by his complicated relationship with the mother and father he never knew – is presented, the early marriage and sexualization and the early works of one of the most famous and tragic figures in the world of cinema. ”

Anyway, we’ll keep an eye out for more news. By the way, who knows the story of one of the most famous blondes in cinemas?

Source: Screen Rant

Check out more on the subject: