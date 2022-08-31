blonde | Ana de Armas explains about the Marylin Monroe film having sexual content

Disclosure

The actress Ana de Armas who will play Marilyn Monroe in the new Netflix movie entitled blondeactress explained the classification of the feature.

In an interview with L’Officiel, Ana de Armas explained why the film has an NC-17 Rating, which in the United States is considered heavy. She also said that the public needs to see who Marilyn was before she became a star.

“I can mention several movies and TV shows that are much more explicit in terms of sexual content than Blonde. But to tell this story, it’s important to show all those moments that made Marilyn become who she was. This needed to be explained. Everyone on the team knew that we were going to have to deal with some very uncomfortable things, so I wasn’t the only one.” – Said Anna.

Previously, the director Andrew Dominik also defended the film about the new film’s rare rating:

“It’s a demanding film. If the public doesn’t like it, that’s the public’s ***** problem. You are not running for public office. It’s an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe, that’s kind of what you want, right? I want to see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story.”

According to the IMDB site, Blonde will have 2 hours 46 minutes in duration, and will be based on the work of Joyce Carol Oates.

Check out the Blonde trailer:

Synopsis of the film

Based on the book of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde is just a speculation on the life of Norma Jeane Mortenson (Ana de Armas) until she became a sex symbol, actress and model Marylin Monroe, in the 1950s and 60s.

blonde arrives on Netflix on September 28.

