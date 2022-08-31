Bot promises to accurately transcribe WhatsApp audios

A new alternative tool for WhatsApp allows you to transcribe audio messages. Called “Viratexto”, created by the company Take Blip, the tool is a special contact accessible via WhatsApp that, when it receives an audio message in the app, transforms it into text.

To use Viratexto, the user must add the number (31) 97228-0540 to the cell phone contact list, contact the WhatsApp account and send the audio message of up to 4 minutes that must be transcribed. The bot will then return a message with the content of the media in text.

Transcription takes place through a Take Blip bot (Image: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

This function is perfect for people who don’t like to listen to audio (not even at accelerated speed), or can’t do it because they are in noisy places or without headphones. In addition, the feature can also be an important addition in accessibility, especially for people who are hearing impaired.

Idea came suddenly

The Take Blip engine was born out of a common need within the company. “We created Viratexto to facilitate our day-to-day at the company and started testing it internally,” said Milton Stiilpen, Director of Research and Innovation at Take Blip. “In a short time, several employees engaged and started using the feature to transcribe WhatsApp audios into text”.

Observing the success of the tool, the company decided to take the idea forward and expand its capacity for use in the national territory. The company expects to transcribe more than 50,000 audios in the coming weeks.

This idea, however, is not new. On Telegram, automated contacts that turn audio messages into text have been around for a long time — and they’ve even been scrutinized by the CT. The difference, in this case, is in the availability of the functionality.

And the privacy?

Naturally, as it is an external tool, one of the common concerns is related to privacy. in contact with the CanaltechTake Blip stressed that “all data is treated confidentially and stored securely”.

When contacting Viratexto for the first time, the user must read and agree to the bot’s Privacy Policy (Image: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

“Data security is a priority in the operation of the Blip Platform and with Viratexto it would be no different. We are serious about complying with applicable laws, such as the LGPD. Before using the smart contact, the user has access to the Term of Use, a document with simple language that contains all the information on the treatment of data made by Take Blip”, explained the company.

According to the company, the audio data is stored temporarily, according to the purpose of use and the provisions of the LGPD. Also, once the tool is no longer needed, you can easily suspend its use.