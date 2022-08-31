Brazilian government suffers new ransomware attack

The Brazilian government would have been the target of a new ransomware attack. This Tuesday (30), the cybercriminal group Everest included on its deep web site information about intrusion into undisclosed systems of the federal administration, with access to the network being sold to third parties and at least 3 TB of internal information compromised.

The information was released by companies such as Darktracer, from the threat intelligence sector, but does not accompany further details. The group’s own publication also does not indicate which Brazilian government folders were compromised and the type of data that those responsible claim to have in their hands.

Publication of the threat intelligence platform DarkTracer, with reproduction of a post by the Everest group about intrusion into the Brazilian federal government network (Image: Screenshot/Canaltech)

It is not the first time, however, that the Everest group has appeared on the news pages for attacks on Brazilian federal agencies. They have already carried out offensives, including in Brazil, with the compromise of systems of the Attorney General’s Office of the National Treasury, of the Ministry of Economy; governments of Peru, USA and Argentina have also been victims.

In December of last year, the digital security group NCC already cited Everest as a threat to be considered in 2022 for its attacks on government sectors. In a report, the experts pointed to operations in which there is not only the locking and extraction of data, but also the commercialization of gateways into compromised systems, which can be available for months and lead to new attacks.

in return from Canaltechthe Institutional Security Office of the Presidency of the Republic said it had no official information on the case.