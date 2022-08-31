Bruno Gagliasso tries to arrest drug dealer in official trailer for the series; watch

Actor will play the police officer Ernesto Cardona in “Santo”, which arrives in the catalog on September 16

Thamyris Couto| @thamy_couto Posted on 8/31/2022 at 10:18 am – Updated at 10:31 am

Netflix released this Wednesday (31), the official trailer of “Santo”, its upcoming Spanish series starring the Brazilian Bruno Gagliasso (“Marighela”). The preview shows his character, a policeman, trying to capture the biggest drug dealer in Brazil in an almost impossible mission. Watch the video and check out the new production poster: STOP 🖐️🛑 TO SEE BRUNO GAGLIASSO AND RAÚL ARÉVALO ON THE SANTO POSTER. pic.twitter.com/pmGHSrAKmp — netflixbrasil (@NetflixBrasil) August 31, 2022 In the plot, recorded between Spain and Brazil, Gagliasso plays a police officer looking for Holy, the world’s most famous drug dealer, whose face has never been seen. He needs to join the Spanish millan (Raúl Arevalofrom “The Mediator”) in this journey that puts him between life and death. Created by Carlos Lopez (“O Príncipe”), “Santo” is directed by Vicente Amorim (“The division”). The list also includes Victoria Guerra (“3 Women”), Greta Fernández (“Elisa and Marcela”), Luiz Felipe Lucas (“Gailers”) and Maria Vázquez (“Maria”). “Santo” hits Netflix on September 16. After She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes, which Marvel release are you most looking forward to? “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”: November 10, 2022 in theaters

