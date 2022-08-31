By sports betting, clubs, Globo and entities are notified by the Federal Government

Last Tuesday, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security notified 40 Brazilian football clubs, thirteen federations (including CBF) and Rede Globo on account of sponsorship and advertising contracts signed with sports betting houses. Those subpoenaed, among them Fluminense, will have ten days to present the contracts to the Federal Government agency. Tricolor, it is worth remembering, has as its master sponsor a betting company, Betano.
The initiative came from the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), which intends to find out which companies have formalized contracts with the clubs, most of which are headquartered outside Brazil. The so-called fixed-odds bets are not regulated in Brazilian legislation and, therefore, the activity carried out in Brazil can be classified as a criminal misdemeanor. They got this name because the consumer already knows how much he can win in case of a hit, through a multiplier (the fixed quota) of the amount bet.
In order for the bookmaker to legally exercise its activity, it is necessary to use a CNPJ from outside the country. In this way, the money bet leaves Brazil, in the same way that the origin of the rewarded amount is abroad – both amounts do not pass through the inspection of the Federal Revenue.
Due to the volume of sponsorships, Senacon understands that the activity may be being explored without proper authorization and without any control, inspection or accountability mechanism.
The problem draws attention to the recent “boom” of betting sites, which in a few years have taken over the sports marketing market in the most popular sport in the country. According to a survey by gambling consultancy H2 Gambling Capital, this market should turn from 12 to 15 billion reais in Brazil by the end of 2022.
The fixed-odds betting category was created from law 13,756, enacted in 2018 by President Michel Temer. The company itself established a period of four years for the activity to be regulated in the country, which expires at the end of this year. The Bill that regulates the activity – and would release Brazilian headquarters of companies – has already been approved by the Chamber and Senate, but has not yet been sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).
Check the list of notified:
America-MG
Athletico – PR
Atlético-GO
Atlético-MG
Hawaii
Botafogo
Bragantino
Ceará
Corinthians
coritiba
cuiabá
Flamengo
Fluminense
Strength
Goiás
International
Youth
palm trees
saints
Sao Paulo
Bahia
brusque
Chapecoense
CRB
Criciuma
cruise
CSA
Guarani
Guild
Novorizontino Guild
Ituano
London
Nautical
factory worker
black Bridge
Sampaio Correa
sport
Vasco
new village
tombense
Brazilian championship
Paraná Championship
Paulista championship
Carioca Championship
Goiás Championship
South Matogrossense Championship
Alagoas Championship
Bahia Championship
Ceará Championship
Paraibano Championship
Pernambuco Championship
Potiguar Championship
Sergipe Championship
Rede Globo