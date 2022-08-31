Check out the September premieres on Telecine

Disclosure

The national cinema opens the September Super Premieres with marighella this Saturday, the 3rd, at Telecine Premium. Winner of eight statuettes at the 21st edition of the Brazilian Cinema Grand Prix, including Best First Direction for a Feature Film for Wagner Moura and Best Actor for Seu Jorge, the film stars the artist, who gives life to the politician, writer and guerrilla Carlos Marighella. The production also brings together Adriana Esteves, Bruno Gagliasso, Rafael Lozano, Humberto Carrão, Bella Camero, among others.

Inspired by a true story, the scandal is the highlight of the 10th. Starring a powerful trio on and off screen – Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie, the film follows a giant of television journalism and former CEO of Fox News, Roger Ailes (John Lithgow), having his power questioned when a group of women accuses him of sexual harassment in the workplace. With impeccable characterizations, Jay Roach’s feature won the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hair.

Under the seal of Première Telecine, the suspense and action thriller The survivor arrives at Premium on the 14th, with John Malkovich, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Ruby Modine and Jenna Leigh Green in a plot that takes place a year after the fall of civilization by a viral epidemic. Meyers plays Ben, an ex-FBI agent who is forced to protect Sarah, a young woman immune to Ruby’s illness, from a dangerous gang leader who is stalking her. That’s when Malkovich steps in as the villainous Aaron.

And if you have Liam Neeson in the area, it’s adrenaline from start to finish. The Hollywood 70 plays Travis Block, an unusual spy, in the all-new shadow agent, which will air in the Super Premiere session on the 17th. The protagonist moves behind the scenes helping secret agents in situations they cannot escape. When he becomes embroiled in a conspiracy, Travis must rescue the people he loves and expose the truth for a chance at redemption. Emmy Raver-Lampman, Tim Draxl, Aidan Quinn and Taylor John Smith complete the cast.

The Super Premiere of the 24th is danceable and filled with romance. Is that Jennifer Lopez invades Telecine Premium as Kat Valdez, a famous pop singer, in Marry me. In the film, the superstar faces a turning point in her love life when she marries a stranger and ventures into an unlikely relationship. Filmmaker Kat Coiro’s unprecedented comedy also features Owen Wilson as a math teacher and marks the singer Maluma’s debut in films as a celebrity.

On the 28th, the news is The Price of Truth, a feature that involves the audience in a drama of investigation and reflection, with a script based on real stories. Mark Ruffalo plays Robert Bilott, a prestigious attorney who defends cases from major chemical companies and switches sides to fight for the truth. By taking an environmental complaint to the courts with a court case that spans years, the character jeopardizes his career, his family, and his future. In addition to acting, Mark Ruffalo is one of the producers of the film, with a cast formed by Anne Hathaway, Tim Robbins, Bill Pullman, William Jackson Harper and Mare Winningham.

Calendar:

9/3 — Marighella

9/5 — Inland Sea

6/9 – Telecine Premiere | One Click Away

9/10 – The Scandal

9/13 — Beloved

9/14 – Telecine Premiere | The survivor

9/17 – Agent of the Shadows

9/20 — Psych 3: This is Gus

9/21 – Telecine Premiere | Heat wave

9/24 – Marry Me

9/28 – The Price of Truth

9/30 — 2 Minutes of Fame